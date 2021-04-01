8 Easy Ways to Switch Things Up If You're Bored With Your Haircut

01 of 08

Choose Your Colors Wisely

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Telling you to “try new hair colors” is nothing novel, but perhaps your hangup on dyes and bleach is that it feels too permanent—and because you know it can significantly hinder your hair’s quality. (This is particularly risky for guys with thinning hair, Ruggeri points out.)



However, a new color—a slightly different one—might be the ticket to feeling brand new. If it’s your first attempt at a color change, Nguyen suggests first trying a semi-permanent dye. “This type of hair dye coats the surface of the hair shaft and doesn’t change the actual hair color. You can try on the color for size, and if you don’t like it or want to move on to another color without going through a harsh chemical process, semi-permanent hair dye washes out [in up to six weeks] so that you can comfortably start over.” Other dyes and bleaches can penetrate the hair cuticle and break down protein bonds within your hair. This leads to fraying, breaking, and even follicular damage in some cases.

(We love L’Oreal’s Color&Co for a semi-permanent option; they’ll even do a consultation with you to find or match your ideal color.)

Once you decide on a new permanent color, it’s highly recommended that you go to a salon to have it professionally colored and treated and get tailored advice on preserving the quality of your hair. Doing all of this will significantly preserve the strength and "stylability" of your hair. It’s all one big commitment, so treat it as such!

Ruggeri suggests one alternative to dyeing that also works well in transforming one’s look: “Highlighting is a great alternative to ‘on-scalp procedures,” he says. “With it, you have the ability to lighten parts of the hair and build more visual texture.” And again, it comes at no damage to your follicles—a bonus for those whose remaining hairs feel more and more precious every day.