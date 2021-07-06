These 20 Swimsuits That Double as Tops Make Summer Style Easy

When it comes to building out your summer wardrobe, you'll want to invest in versatile pieces—and we’re not just talking something you’ll wear over and over again, but a piece that serves more than one purpose. Think a scarf that works as a top, or a dress that doubles as a shirt: You get the gist. With swimsuit season very much upon us, it’s nice to plan a beach look that transforms from beach to brunch, to maximize your time in the sun (with SPF, of course).

Over the years, swimsuits have evolved from bathing gowns with caps to form-fitting pieces in all different cuts, patterns, and materials. Now, in 2021, there are endless styles to choose from. Below, find 20 swimsuits that double as tops—there's an option for every summer aesthetic.

Frankies Bikinis Bash Satin Wrap Bikini Top $125 Shop

A pink wrap bikini top, complete with a customizable fit, pairs seamlessly with high-waisted denim and sandals after a day spent sunbathing on the beach.

Riot Swim Vista Top $75 Shop

Swap your classic bikini with this asymmetrical top. Style with a blazer and trousers for a sophisticated summer look.

Andrea Iyamah Nisi One Piece $170 Shop

A romantic ruffle laid perfectly on this white one-piece creates a classic, elevated white bodysuit look.

Calvin Klein Logo-Underband Bikini Bralette $75 Shop

Bringing a whole new meaning to elevated loungewear, this magenta-pink logo bralette doubles as beachwear and streetwear. Style with your favorite joggers and sneakers for a cool-girl look.

Andrea Iyamah Sari One Piece Swimsuit $140 Shop

A quintessential summer staple, this swimsuit that doubles as a top will turn heads on the beach or at the bar. White denim and oversized earrings dress up this fruity work of art.

Wolf & Whistle Asymmetric Bikini Top $38 Shop

Neutrals are always a good idea, and chocolate is an it color of the season. Style this swimsuit top with cargo pants and strappy heels for the ultimate going-out outfit.

Agua Bendita Calista Bikini Top $110 Shop

I’ll let the sleeves do the talking. Puff sleeves are a romantic addition to your swimsuit that doubles as a top. Finished in a playful polka-dot print, the Calista Bikini Top makes a statement for any look, poolside or otherwise.

PatBO Gabi Removable Sleeve Bikini Top $225 Shop

Because two tops are better than one, removable sleeves are perfect for a beach day when you want to show some skin. This convertible top transforms into a sheer, long-sleeve dream for dressier occasions.

Montce Blue Gingham Marcela Top $198 Shop

Can you say summer in St. Tropez? Fitting for a lounge day or an evening spent strolling the cobblestone streets of France, this swimsuit that doubles as a top is practically begging for an overstated maxi skirt and fun colored bag.

Solid & Striped The Lucia $178 Shop

With subtle ruching and a plunging v-neck, this Solid & Striped style will turn heads whether you wear it as a swimsuit, a bodysuit, or both.

Oséree Lurex Halterneck Bikini Set $240 Shop

A bikini this special deserves to shine on its own. Channel your inner Bella Hadid by pairing this scarf-top swimsuit with baggy denim.

Mikoh Sachiko Top $140 Shop

You just can't beat a classic crop tank that slips on like a glove. Wake up and work out? Pair this swimsuit that doubles as a top with biker shorts. Day by the pool? Wear the matching bottoms for ultimate coordination. Dinner with friends? Denim and a blazer dress your look up for night.

Oye Swimwear Lucette $175 Shop

This stunning, fashion-forward top is handmade and comes in a range of beautiful color options. Style with high-waisted, wide leg trousers for a dressed-up look.

Onia Sarita Liberty Cape Vista Bikini Top $125 Shop

A tropical dream, this style is a sporty, nautical bralette that doubles as swimwear. Worn alone or under the matching romper, the delicate straps add just enough support while allowing you to show off your shoulders.

Robin Piccone Ava Knot Front Tee Bikini Top $98 Shop

Say hello to your new favorite tee. Offering style and coverage, this tie-front swimsuit top can be styled from catamaran to club.

Summersalt The Marina $95 Shop

You’ve been cooped up long enough, so it's time to embrace and own wearing color. The Marina swimsuit is edgy yet sophisticated, with diagonal seaming and pops of red and pink.

Vitamin A Sienna Tank $110 Shop

You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style with this tank. A stretch fabric made with recycled nylon and lycra is lightweight and form-fitting, making for an ideal summer staple.

Hunza G Audrey Nile Swim $145 Shop

A form-fitting, strapless suit is comfortable and practical for the beach, and it gives off major summer style vibes with denim shorts and chunky heels.

La Porte Swim Jen Smocked Top $105 Shop

Add some sunshine to your beach day with this bright yellow print. Convertible from tank top to bandeau, the delicate ruffle detail gives any warm-weather look a sweet touch.

Reformation Citron Square Neck Bikini Top $68 Shop

We love a floral moment when it comes to swimsuits that doubles as tops (or any summer piece, for that matter). Delicate mint and blue florals pair perfectly with thick straps and a bold neckline.