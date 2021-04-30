7 Trainer-Approved Swim Workouts for Beginners

If working out on solid ground has grown stale over the last year of exercising from home, enter swim workouts, a challenging and fun activity to add to your fitness routine. And it's not just fun because of all the splashing — swim workouts are an effective way to build muscle and endurance while going easy on your joints, says certified personal trainer and fitness instructor Donna Walker. Even better? They're versatile, says personal trainer and swimming coach Dan Daly. "Swimming can be as easy as a light stroll in the park and as hard as a 100m sprint," he tells Byrdie. "Shoot for 20 minutes at the pool to start, working up to an hour or more depending on your goal."

If you're ready to dive in, read on to try these trainers' seven favorite beginner-friendly swim workouts.