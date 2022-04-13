Some people can come up with pretty creative ideas, for better or for worse, after taking a shot. For Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, it was a ginger-infused wellness shot that birthed the idea for Sweet Chef skincare. “Earlier in the Glow Recipe business, Christine and I were constantly traveling and working late nights, but we both found that taking ginger shots helped with our energy levels and made us feel healthier, even with working long hours,” Lee says. “We were curious about the skincare benefits of ginger and found that it had so many amazing topical benefits—from brightening dark spots to calming inflammation—and we wanted to find ways to make it accessible since we didn’t see many brands harnessing its power.”

With ginger as their guiding light, the duo went down a rabbit hole researching other superfood ingredients with topical benefits, and like that, Sweet Chef became more than just an idea. On the heels of the success of Glow Recipe, Lee and Chang launched Sweet Chef, zeroing in on clean formulas that paired antioxidant-rich veggies with clinically-proven actives that play well together.

Sweet Chef Founded: 2018 Based in: New York, NY Pricing: $3.50 to $24 for individual products, multi-product sets range from $20 to $135 Best known for: Antioxidant-rich formulas centered around farmer’s market favorites, each bearing an accessible sticker price. Most popular product: The brand’s ginger-focused Vitamin C range proves to be the crowd favorite overall, with the Ginger + Vitamin C Serum racking up the most positive reviews across the Sweet Chef and Target websites. Fun fact: The Sweet Chef team often taps their fans and followers for ideas on products they’d like to see next, and the brand’s new acne-focused Carrot Ginger lineup is a direct result of community feedback. Other brands you'll love: Glow Recipe, Yes To, Peach & Lily, Peach Slices, Versed



Similar to their brand Glow Recipe, building community was a focal point for both Chang and Lee, as was accessibility to the potent formulas. The Sweet Chef team began tapping into micro-influencers for authentic, relatable user-generated content, and solidified a deal to be sold exclusively at Target, with all individual formulas priced under $25. “Sweet Chef’s UGC-first approach resonates really well with our community, as it lends itself to our accessibility viewpoint, rather than an aspirational outlook,” Chang says.

But the role of the community isn’t limited to just gorgeous before and after shots—the team will regularly tap into their fans and followers for feedback on what they’d like to see next, which is how the brand’s new breakout-focused Carrot Ginger line was created. “We want our team to feel entrepreneurial and really make decisions that connect with our Gen Z and Millennial community,” says Lee. As for what the brand does next? That’s in the hands of you and the Sweet Chef community—their DMs are open.

Keep reading to learn more about some of the most-popular products in the Sweet Chef lineup, and why the community loves them.

