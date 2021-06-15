20 Pairs of Sweatpants You Should Add to Your WFH Wardrobe

Comfortable sweatpants have always been pretty high on my list of wardrobe priorities, but recently they’re more important than ever. Like many, I've recently spent most of my days in sweatpants while working from home, so owning a few pairs that I feel really comfortable in is crucial. If you are on the hunt for the perfect pair, look no further: we’ve rounded up the ultimate list of sweatpants for every price point and body type, all of which check all the boxes: cozy, comfortable, and casual-chic. Keep scrolling to discover 20 pairs of sweatpants worth adding to your wardrobe for WFH or any time.
Staud
When Staud makes sweatpants, you just know that they’re going to have a great design. This deep-sea navy wide-leg pair is so chic, and you could totally wear them to dinner with a blazer. These are ideal for those who love a good high-waisted bottom or spend their summers living in a pair of loose pants.
Girlfriend
Girlfriend is known for its eco-friendly and transparent practices, so when I was looking for sweatpants, they were one of the first workout brands I thought of. These ultra-soft classic joggers are made from recycled and organic cotton and come in several colors that strike the perfect balance between personality and neutral staples. Girlfriend is also one of the most size-inclusive brands, with sizes ranging from XXS-6XL.
Stars Above
These are the type of sweatpants you will want to wear for three days straight because the thought of wearing anything else just doesn't compare. They’re affordable and size-inclusive, ranging from XS-4X, making them a great basic pair of sweats for any wardrobe.
Year of Ours
Year of Ours is a female-led brand that makes some of the most comfortable leggings and sports bras I own, so I have a pretty good feeling that their sweatpants are an absolute dream. Plus, you can't go wrong with a joyful variation like rainbow tie-dye.
Entireworld
Entireworld sweats are constantly selling out for a reason: they’re made from organic cotton and recycled polyester, and they’re not too loose or too slim—you might just call it the perfect fit. If you want more of a relaxed fit, definitely size up, and be careful not to put them into the dryer, as this will cause shrinkage.
Out From Under
If you’ve ever felt a piece of clothing from Out From Under while browsing at Urban Outfitters, you know it’s next-level soft, and these sweatpants are no exception. They are definitely a classic pair of sweatpants, but I love the addition of the patch pocket on the back.
Leset
Leset is a female-founded brand that’s all about comfort, and is a favorite among celebrities like Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski. They make a range of sweatpants in different fits, but the Lori track pants are some of the best, and you just may never want to wear another pair.
Daily Paper
Daily Paper is a Black-owned brand that should definitely be on your radar. With subtle branding and an emphasis on relaxed tailoring, these are the kind of sweatpants that you will definitely want to wear both on and off the couch.
Tna
I have only heard amazing things about the Tna Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Sweatpants, so I recently ordered a pair. I’m still waiting on them to arrive, but I have a pretty good feeling that these will be at the top of my sweatpants drawer. With a relaxed fit, pockets, and a drawstring waistband, these dreamy pants are made with "premium fleece with a sueded face, brushed back, and cloud-nine cozy feel." And because of their unique dying process, each pair is one-of-a-kind.
Outdoor Voices
While reading through the reviews of the Outdoor Voices Nimbus sweatpants, the word “obsessed” seems to come up quite a bit. These classic high-rise sweats are described as a relaxed fit with soft fleece inside, and it’s also worth mentioning that OV is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact and working towards a more sustainable future.
Danielle Guizio
Danielle Guizio is a female-founded brand celebrating unabashed vulnerability and subversive sensuality drawing in part from the subcultures of New York. This forest green makes for a statement neutral, and the relaxed fit creates a model-off-duty vibe.
Mate
I like to call these my formal sweatpants because they’re a bit more of a slim and structured fit (well, as structured as sweatpants can be). They’re made of organic terry, so they’re super comfortable, and I’ve worn them on almost every long-haul flight I’ve been on since I got them two years ago. Mate is a sustainable and female-founded brand, and select colors are available in sizes up to 3X.
Donni
Donni is a female-founded brand that partners exclusively with local female-owned factories and supports a different non-profit each season, so it’s definitely a brand worth supporting. These waffle-knit flare sweatpants are just the kind of pair for an Insta-worthy loungewear look.
Iets Frans...
There’s something about overdyed sweatpants that I can’t resist. They look perfectly worn-in and almost have a vintage feel. I need these in every single color.
Simon Miller
These Simon Miller ribbed knit pants technically are not sweatpants, but they totally qualify as comfortable loungewear you'll want to enjoy all the time. The high waist combined with the wide-leg, cropped silhouette creates a sophisticated look that easily transitions from working at home to being back at the office.
La Detresse
If you’re looking for tie-dye sweatpants, look no further than La Detresse. Founded by Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein in 2017, the brand offers a full range of modern casual pieces with a vintage flair.
Cos
These 100% cashmere color-blocked jogger sweatpants combine covetable shades of blue, cream, and gray, and they would make the best gift.