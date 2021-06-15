20 Pairs of Sweatpants You Should Add to Your WFH Wardrobe

Comfortable sweatpants have always been pretty high on my list of wardrobe priorities, but recently they’re more important than ever. Like many, I've recently spent most of my days in sweatpants while working from home, so owning a few pairs that I feel really comfortable in is crucial. If you are on the hunt for the perfect pair, look no further: we’ve rounded up the ultimate list of sweatpants for every price point and body type, all of which check all the boxes: cozy, comfortable, and casual-chic. Keep scrolling to discover 20 pairs of sweatpants worth adding to your wardrobe for WFH or any time.