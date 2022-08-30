15 Sweater Vests for Every Fall Mood Board

With fall around the corner, it’s time to (once again) bring out your cold-weather wardrobe staples, and this year that includes a sweater vest or two. These sleeveless numbers first gained traction in the 1950s—and then again in the 1970s—and they've since served as excellent layering pieces. Today, as preppy style becomes increasingly popular, sweater vests are officially back—and, dare I say, better than ever.

What’s more, the best sweater vests of 2022 come in an array of patterns, colors, fabrics, and fits. So, think beyond the basics by donning a bright-hued cropped number or a chunky neutral-hued sweater vest with an oversized fit. Feeling extra adventurous? Opt for fun patterns and embellishments like stripes, color-block designs, ruffles, and so much more.

Best of all, there’s a sweater vest for every budget (read: as low s $25 and as high as $300-plus). Below, check out the absolute best sweater vests to rock this season that combine both style and comfort—plus some fall outfit inspiration to get your creative juices flowing.

Banana Republic Oversized Sweater Vest $60.00 Shop

This knit sweater vest can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion (think: brunch with friends, a work meeting, or a trip to the grocery store) since it layers well over your favorite blouses, button-downs, and flannels.

Eloquii Multicolor Sweater Vest $25.00 Shop

At just $25, this multicolor sweater vest from Eloquii is a complete steal. The ruffle detailing at the sleeves adds some extra flair, too.

Sandro Suzy Cable Knit Sweater Vest $295.00 Shop

For a preppy-inspired look, opt for this Sandro Suzy Cable Knit Sweater Vest. Featuring a pointy v-neck collar, cable knit material, and two side pockets complete with button embellishments, this sweater vest works just as well in an office setting as it does for a first date.

Free People Through The Motions Vest $78.00 Shop

This Free People vest features a timeless argyle design. However, its cropped silhouette and boxy fit give this decades-old fall wardrobe staple a modern-day edge. Oh, and did I mention it comes in three colors?

One DNA Cable Knit Vest Green $64.00 Shop

Cable knits are a tried-and-true classic, but this sweater vest’s kelly green hue makes it a true stand out. Style yours with jeans or a midi skirt, pair with your favorite jewelry, et voilà.

Astr the Label Floral Sweater Vest $69.00 Shop

Newsflash: Florals aren’t just for spring. (Sorry, Miranda Priestly.) In fact, this floral-patterned sweater vest is perfect for fall and winter with its muted color palette and soft material. Wear it solo or layered over your favorite T-shirt.

Recreational Habits Steffi Cricket Sweater Vest $195.00 Shop

Bring your tenniscore dreams into autumn with this prep school-inspired pick. Stay warm by pairing it with your favorite pleated skirt or style it with some cargo pants for a more laidback vibe.

House of Sunny Chasing Waterfalls Vest $135.00 Shop

Whether or not you actually like going out in nature, doesn't mean you can't wear it with you wherever you go. Be you own Bob Ross painting with House of Sunny's scenic vest.

Wild Fable Women's Oversized Sweater Vest $26.00 Shop

This Wild Fable Oversized Sweater Vest adds the perfect pop of color to any look with its cute striped accents. Best of all, it’s available in sizes XS-4X.

Maeve Maeve Vera Jacquard Sweater Vest $98.00 Shop

This vibrant-hued sweater vest is sure to make you smile, while its cozy knit fabric will keep you cool all fall long. For a more elevated look, style it with your favorite heeled boots and a mini skirt.

Staud Gathering Sweater Vest $159.00 Shop

Constructed from a super-soft cotton-blend yarn, this pastel-hued sweater vest—which also features adorable fruit designs along the front and back—is a fun fashion staple. On warmer days, it can be worn as a tank top; however, consider pairing it with a chunky sweater as the weather gets cooler.

Velvet by Graham & Spencer Naya V-Neck Sweater Vest $79.00 Shop

This cheery, coral-hued sweater vest from Velvet Graham & Spencer is perfect for casual occasions thanks to its loose fit and cotton material. The deep-v neckline and cap sleeves make it anything but basic, too.

Rowing Blazers Fisherman Cable Knit Sweater Vest $295.00 Shop

This eye-catching sweater vest boasts a playful zig-zag design that’s sure to leave some heads turning (in a good way, of course).

Stella Nova Hallie May Sweater Vest $63.00 Shop

This cotton candy-hued sweater vest from Stella Nova will have you dreaming of summer year round. Its lightweight ribbed material and pretty pink trimming are both added bonuses.

Polo Ralph Lauren Rib-Knit Dolman Sweater Vest $80.00 Shop

Simple and sophisticated, this rib-knit Polo Ralph Lauren number is an absolute must-have. Thanks to its relaxed fit—which hits right at the hip—this sweater vest pairs especially well with any chunky belt of choice.

