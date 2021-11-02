17 Sweater Outfits for Every Fall Event on Your Calendar

Sweater weather has officially arrived, making every knit crewneck, cardigan, crop, and turtleneck top priority in our outfit lineup. But fall feels differently depending on where you are, meaning a full-on bundle is essential in some places, while you can call it a day in a lightweight knit in others. So when coming up with fresh sweater outfits to wear throughout the season, we’re all about variety in terms of overall aesthetic and the types of sweaters we’re reaching for.

For simple outfits you can throw on in two seconds, timeless silhouettes like a crewneck, cable-knit cardigan, or slouchy turtleneck are key. Whether paired with wide leg leather trousers, split-hem leggings, or jeans, the result always reads polished and put-together. When you’re in the mood to stand out, sweaters featuring impactful details—like a dramatic sleeve, puff sleeve, bright color, or splashy print—feel so fun, all while keeping you cozy as ever in cooler temps. And just as easily as you can dress down stylish knits, you can elevate them for dressy occasions. Think of a top-and-skirt sweater set paired with knee-high boots, or an embellished mohair design worn over a slip dress with fanciful heels.

Whatever vibe you’re after, scroll on for 17 sweater outfit ideas, from totally lounge-ready to elegant for an event.

Leather Weather

Leather can read edgy but also elegant, as proven in combination with a floral knit.

Cottagecore Cozy

Take the cottagecore trend into fall by layering a cable knit cardigan over your favorite dress and finishing with pretty suede boots.

Going Splitskies

The split-hem pant trend is back in full force. Give it a go with a chunky turtleneck and delicate chain earrings in tow.

Matching Set

The matching cardigan and crop top sweater outfit—popularized by Katie Holmes’ viral moment—carries on into fall. For a fresh take, how about a printed set with your go-to straight-leg jeans?

Polished Prep

Loafers feel inherently preppy, but this season, they come with an early-aughts edge. It’s a look we love with a textured pencil skirt and puff-sleeve sweater for work or an event.

Crochet All Day

Rather than the open-weave crochet you’re used to wearing on vacation, fall is ushering in more of a “grandmother’s quilt” aesthetic suiting cooler weather. We love a crochet sweater outfit with a pair of high-rise black jeans and a sleek bag, echoing the colors in the knit.

Pastel Pop

As if Cher Horowitz’s iconic plaid outfit will ever stop inspiring us. Riff on her iconic look for fall with a pastel sweater outfit featuring a plaid mini and platform derby shoes.

At Ease

For an effortless sweater outfit you can throw on in two seconds, this bright half-zip with utility pants and comfy flats is equal parts relaxed and fresh.

Cozy Coordination

Double up on coziness while looking especially chic in a coordinating sweater-and-skirt combo with sleek knee-high boots.

Winter Whites

Embrace a winter white palette for easygoing days by opting for a chunky cable knit, high-rise jeans, and shearling-lined clogs.

Razzle Dazzle

A sweater? For a holiday party? Groundbreaking. If you want to make sure your look feels fresh and festive, opt for a knit with glitzy details and finish with a glittering pair of heels.

Mad for Plaid

Plaid feels quintessentially fall. Brighten up the effect with an oversize take on the print with a classic cardigan, then top it off with flats that offer a pop of color.

Falling for Fair Isle

Whether you’re dressing for an après-ski dinner or channeling the vibe in the city, a fair isle sweater outfit with a wool midi skirt is chic and made even cooler with white lug-sole boots.

Living for Leisure

If you’re not lounging in your favorite knitwear, you’re doing it wrong, though you can totally wear this look for coffee runs and travel days, too.

Get Your Frills

If you're bored of your everyday sweater outfit with jeans, dial up the vibe with a frilled knit, tapered denim, and sleek ankle boots.

Pretty in Plush

For a festive fall day (perhaps Thanksgiving), this printed dress, cardigan coat, and cozy clog look is spot-on for the season.

Totally Knitted

Instead of a sweatsuit, which you’ve no doubt worn countless times, how about a striped sweater and knit pants? Equally cozy, but a bit more polished.