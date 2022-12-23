17 Sweater Nail Designs Trending for Winter—From Cable Knit to Cashmere

Some people lust after summer, waiting all year long to lounge poolside with a glass of rosé. Others prefer spring, peeling off those extra layers of clothing as the flowers begin to bloom. As for us? We're partial to winter: cozying up by the fire, smoothing on decadent moisturizers, and burrowing in our favorite cold-weather cardigans. After all, they call it sweater weather for a reason.

This year, we're going in on all things warm and cushy—because those brutal mid-afternoon sunsets are a bit of a downer, even for the most devoted wintertime warriors. Pile on the puffers and rock your warmest balaclava because we're headed to the nail salon, where we're paying homage to our favorite cold-weather knits in a decidedly different way.

If you didn't know, sweater nails are, in fact, a thing. But you don't have to worry about itchy material, dry-clean only cashmere, or pilling fabric on your fingers. We're talking sweater-inspired manicures, with chunky knit-like detailing, plaid designs, and subtle (or not-so-subtle) seasonal cheer.

Feeling cozy? Scroll on for 18 takes on sweater nails that will keep you warm all winter long.