17 Sweater Nail Designs Trending for Winter—From Cable Knit to Cashmere

Some people lust after summer, waiting all year long to lounge poolside with a glass of rosé. Others prefer spring, peeling off those extra layers of clothing as the flowers begin to bloom. As for us? We're partial to winter: cozying up by the fire, smoothing on decadent moisturizers, and burrowing in our favorite cold-weather cardigans. After all, they call it sweater weather for a reason.
This year, we're going in on all things warm and cushy—because those brutal mid-afternoon sunsets are a bit of a downer, even for the most devoted wintertime warriors. Pile on the puffers and rock your warmest balaclava because we're headed to the nail salon, where we're paying homage to our favorite cold-weather knits in a decidedly different way.
If you didn't know, sweater nails are, in fact, a thing. But you don't have to worry about itchy material, dry-clean only cashmere, or pilling fabric on your fingers. We're talking sweater-inspired manicures, with chunky knit-like detailing, plaid designs, and subtle (or not-so-subtle) seasonal cheer.
Feeling cozy? Scroll on for 18 takes on sweater nails that will keep you warm all winter long.
Classic Plaid
Plaid is a classic way to ease into the sweater mani trend, with plenty of room for creativity. Go for timeless hues, like this red base with pops of green, blue, and yellow.
Christmas Sweater Style
On the other hand, you can ring in the season by going all out with a holiday-inspired look. Extra points for the multiple sweater iterations.
Textured Multicolored
Adding a textured element on top is a great way to mimic the knitted pattern on your fave sweater. Switch things up by painting each nail a different color.
Paint It Pink
When in doubt, go pink. This cozy, fun-filled plaid is sure to make a statement alongside your favorite winter outfits.
Sewn With Love
Add a little something extra to your Valentine's Day manicure with cozy sweater details.
Keep It Simple
If you prefer your manicures neutral (or neutral-adjacent), opt for a nude base with a few simple lines for a plaid-like design.
Add a Marbled Print For a Worn-In Look
Adding a subtle marbled element beneath the 3D sweater design makes for a totally cozy, worn-in look.
Go Heavy on the Detail
Make those plaid statement fingers really stand out by layering on thin lines. The result makes for a mani that's both cozy and so cool.
...Or Add a Subtle Sweater Detail
For a more muted take on the trend, add one or two accent sweater nails to a classic monochromatic manicure. For a bit more flair, add a little sparkle and shine.
Take Inspo from the Grinch
This festive green manicure made our hearts grow three sizes. We love the intricate 3D detailing here, which makes the whole look feel like your grandma's favorite holiday sweater—in the most nostalgic way.
Sweater Tips
Take a page from the classic French manicure and add some sweater detailing to your tips for an unexpected take on the sweater nail design trend.
Wear Your Winter Whites
There's so many layers here: the argyle knit print, the unraveling sweater threads at the base of the nail, the perfect matte winter white—you get the idea.
Match Your Fave Gray Sweater
We all have one perfect gray sweater, so why not match your nails to your knit with a white and gray manicure? Add in some 3D sweater detailing for bonus points.
Maximalist Minimalist
The thin white lines and nearly translucent base say to keep it simple, but the bright hues say go big, baby. Do the most while doing the least, all while wearing your favorite sweater.
Seasonal Sweaters
Another great look to rock holiday season and beyond, we love this shimmering deep red manicure with the seasonally hued accent plaid nails.
Sweaters and Sparkles
It's a combination made for the ages, so why not wear it on your nails? We love the use of texture and finish to shake things up here.
Keep It Simple With Uniform Plaid
To tone down a plaid manicure, keep the design limited to a couple colors and repeat the same design for each nail.