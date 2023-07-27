5 Sustainable Swimwear Brands That Prove Vacation Style Can Be Eco-Friendly

With climate change posing a serious risk, the sustainable fashion movement has been growing a lot in recent years—and fortunately, the positive trend is extending to swimwear. Moving away from synthetic fabrics, brands have been working to make more eco-friendly swimsuits using recycled plastic bottles, deadstock, and other eco-friendly materials. They’ve addressed beach pollution, excess chemicals, soil erosion, and so much more in order to carefully minimize their carbon footprint, and two fabrics, in particular, have emerged as sustainable swimwear heroes: econyl and hemp. Ahead, learn all about the state of sustainable swimwear, from the innovative fibers to style advancements to five of our favorite brands.

Sustainable Swimwear Materials

Swimwear doesn't have an impressive history when it comes to sustainability, as most bikinis and one-pieces are made from synthetic, plastic-based materials like nylon and polyester. These mass-produced materials are inexpensive, stretch well, and wick away moisture, but an incredible amount of energy and water is used to produce them, and petrochemicals—large carbon footprint chemicals derived from petroleum—are involved in the production. Not only are these practices contributing to climate change, but swimwear tends to have short-lived trends that cycle out of style quickly—leading to suits ending up in landfills before their full life cycle. Luckily, econyl and hemp are two materials finally changing the game.

Econyl

Inspired by the 640,000 tons of fishing gear that ends up in landfills and oceans every year, econyl was created to turn the waste back into a usable fabric. But although the material helps reduce waste in landfills and oceans (making it already more sustainable than traditional options), it is still made out of plastic. This means that it can sadly still release microfibers if machine-washed, so it's important to treat it with care. Make sure you wash your econyl swimsuit by hand to avoid this.

Hemp

Hemp fabric, unlike polyester, is entirely biodegradable. “Growing hemp helps [deposit nutrients to] the ground by protecting the soil from runoff and releasing organic matter to the top soil to help it retain moisture,” Natasha Tonic, a hemp-based swim designer, told Byrdie at Paraiso Miami Swim Week. As a bioaccumulator, hemp absorbs heavy metals and other chemical waste from the soil, acting as a shield and quick fix for damaged soil. Also, it requires less than a quarter of the water production that cotton does—conserving where it can. “Growing industrial hemp enriches our soil and purifies air from CO2,” Tonic says. Hemp grows faster than trees and significantly absorbs more CO2 as well, making it a hero material in swimwear and beyond: “Our environment needs us to focus on using hemp to make bathing suits and activewear.”

Is Sustainable Swimwear Fashionable?

With more and more consumers demanding eco-friendly fabrics, sustainable swimwear is more widely available than ever—and with that has come plenty of aesthetic innovation to ensure there are styles available for every taste. Staying on par with the swimwear industry at large, brands like Natasha Tonic, Stella McCartney, and Ganni are creating pieces in bright colors, high cuts, and skin-baring cutouts. Depending on the piece and your intentions, you can wear them as lingerie, bodysuits, or activewear—proving the materials' versatility and comfort while simultaneously helping you minimize your carbon footprint.

An increasing amount of swim brands are recognizing the value in hemp, helping to expand the sustainable swimwear sector and challenge the wider industry to change for the better. Hopefully, with continued innovation and more brands switching to fibers like hemp and econyl, sustainable swimwear will increasingly be the norm moving forward.

The Best Sustainable Swimwear Brands to Shop Now

Ganni

Copenhagen-based brand Ganni is known for its joyful, colorful aesthetic, with summertime standouts including floral summer dresses, tie-dye and leopard print sets, and vivid crochet pieces. The below selects are made with organic cotton and recycled fabrics—while they're not hemp or econyl, they're definitely eco-friendly options that help the brand stand out.

Product Picks Ganni

Ganni

Ganni

Nanushka

Unexpected details are the very nature of Budapest-based brand Nanushka, which is well known for its Okobor alt-leather and timeless yet innovative silhouettes. The label's sustainable swimwear features recycled materials that are both good for the planet and kind to your skin.

Product Picks Nanushka

Nanushka

Nanushka

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is one of the most recognizable names in sustainable fashion, so fans of her brand will be thrilled to know that there's a swimwear line, which uses recycled materials. Packed with high-waisted briefs, triangle bikini tops, and bold prints galore, you can't go wrong with this collection.

Natasha Tonic

Inspired by her love for the ocean and planet, Natasha Tonic created her namesake sustainable swimwear brand in 2017. Produced in Los Angeles, each collection features hemp-made bikinis, psychedelic prints and cutouts, stripped scoop-neck tops, and more.

Luz

Committed to reducing its ecological footprint through sustainable swimwear and activewear, Luz Swim crafts its color block one-pieces and whimsical ruffle bikinis out of organic cotton. These vacation-ready pieces are proof that prioritizing eco-conscious materials doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style.