16 Sustainable Lingerie Brands to Shop for Valentine's Day and Beyond

In a world where global warming undeniably exists, more and more of us are looking to make more eco-friendly choices in our daily lives, including when shopping for new fashion items. It's one small way we can try to have a positive impact, but if you're newly paying attention to the sustainability of your go-to purchases, it's understandable if you're overwhelmed. Fast fashion is more prevalent than ever, and even brands whose marketing suggests mindful practices can turn out to be less than ethical—so if you're not sure where to start, you're not alone.

Luckily, many fashion brands are joining the sustainability initiative, so everyone can more easily be intentional with what they wear. And this includes the so-called unmentionables—though, if you ask us, the sustainable lingerie brands we're about to introduce you to absolutely deserve to be mentioned, posted, and shared. Intrigued? Keep reading to uncover 16 sustainable lingerie brands embracing ethical practices without sacrificing style.

IHUOMA

IHUOMA—which means "I am fortune, I am favored, I am love"—is a Black-owned luxury lingerie brand designed to celebrate Black women. While the majority of the brand's designs (which are sold in sizes 34A to 36E, XS to XXL, and numeric sizes 2 to 14) center around a dark nude color palette, it's a brand that all can enjoy—and as soon as you look through the Divine Feminine collection, you'll definitely want to add some pieces to cart.

IHUOMA values slow fashion and, as such, focuses its efforts on timeless designs made with high-quality textiles (and wrapped in recycled packaging) so every purchase is an investment that you can love well into the future. The brand says it's "committed to reduce, reuse, and recycle at every level of our business," so you can feel confident that the lingerie has been manufactured with care.

Product Picks IHUOMA

Dora Larsen

Craving a pop of color in your lingerie drawer? Small, family-run business Dora Larsen is sure to deliver. The UK lingerie brand is renowned for its vibrant rainbow of bras and panties, all of which are available in a variety of styles and designed to accommodate UK dress sizes 6-18 (US 2-14) and bra sizes 32A to 38D.

Sustainably speaking, the brand says that its products feature 83% recycled, organic, and natural fibers, plus it donates at least 1% of proceeds to environmental charities as part of 1% for the Planet.

Edge o' Beyond

Built on the motto "it’s what’s underneath that counts," London-based, Black-owned lingerie brand Edge o' Beyond specializes in beautiful, sustainably made underpinnings for cups A to G. While the brand aims to create responsibly across the board, it also has a specific Beyond Sustainable Collection that features 61 products, including bras, briefs, thongs, and more.

Fleur du Mal

If your goal is to go above and beyond with your lingerie, look no further than Fleur du Mal. The luxury brand (sold in alphabetical sizes XS to XL, as well as band sizes 30 to 36 and cup sizes A to D) prides itself on a fashion-forward approach to undergarments, crafting them with high-quality textiles and bespoke embroidery. What it doesn't do, however, is take itself too seriously: The brand employs ample color and whimsical designs in its bras, boxers, and swim pieces, all while implementing as sustainable practices as possible.

The brand says that it often uses pre-consumer recycled textiles in the design and production process, which includes using recycled fabrics, biodegradable elastics, and zero-waste knits as well as a dedicated collection of organic cotton and recycled jersey pieces. Each order ships in recycled packaging, as well.

Gooseberry

French-inspired, Bali-based lingerie brand Gooseberry is beloved for its luxury silhouettes, which are sold in sizes XS to L and made with sustainability in mind. Beyond using fair trade manufacturing practices, the brand also is committed to the environment by planting trees for each order purchased, with the amount varying depending on distance, package weight, and mode of delivery transportation in order to accurately offset emissions.

Fruity Booty

Fruity Booty is a London-based lingerie brand that specializes in limited-edition collections designed by an all-female team. The brand is known for its use of bold colors and prints (it even recently launched an astrology undies collection), and its bras and underwear are available in sizes XS to XL.

As far as its sustainable practices, Fruity Booty makes 80% of its products out of surplus fabrics and materials that would otherwise be discarded. The rest of the material comes from conscious suppliers, and the brand "solely produce[s] limited quantities of all our products to avoid waste from overproduction."

The Underargument

The Underargument is a Black-owned lingerie brand that encourages the wearer to embrace their individuality and authenticity to "find our vision, fulfill our purpose, and simply live our best lives." The label caters to band sizes 28 to 38 and cup sizes A to E, as well as underwear sizes 2 to 14. Each product is designed with sustainable craftsmanship in mind, and while the brand doesn't use recycled textiles, it takes a slow fashion approach and prioritizes high-quality, Oeko-Tex-certified materials that are built to last and unlikely to irritate your skin.

Mary Young

Mary Young is an inclusive lingerie brand with offerings fit for sizes XS to 2X. The Canadian brand, which releases limited collections, uses high-quality and environmentally safe, Oeko-Tex-certified materials, along with low-waste cutting techniques and recycled packaging, to serve as a sustainable and gorgeous collection.

Araks

Araks is a consciously crafted lingerie brand that believes in the power of simple design and lots of color. The New York-based sustainable lingerie brand offers band sizes 32 to 36, cup sizes A to DD, and underwear in sizes XS to XXL.

"We believe in reducing, reusing, and recycling, in that order," the site reads. The brand uses a core set of evergreen fabrics, reworking excess material into future collections instead of discarding it. Any remaining materials—even if only scraps—get saved in the brand's color library, which reflects its work over the years. Any larger remnants that remain are donated to schools and other charitable organizations.

Hanky Panky

If you love a wide-banded, stretchy lace thong, you have Hanky Panky to thank. While many brands now create such a silhouette, Hanky Panky was the first—not to mention the most sustainable. The label partners with Green Tree Charity in an effort to stop textile waste from entering landfills, instead recycling any excess material from its efficient designs into insulation. Beyond its waste-reduction efforts, Hanky Panky prides itself on using environmentally friendly materials and minimal packaging to curb its carbon footprint even further. And while the brand may be infamous for its one-size silhouette, it now offers individual sizes from S to 3X.

NK Imode

NK Imode is a BIPOC-owned sustainable lingerie brand rooted in the concept of female empowerment. The collection features bras, underwear, sleepwear, robes, and a men's collection, all in sizes XS to XL and made with the finest silk. The brand says it uses 100% environmentally friendly and natural fibers that are biodegradable, including silk: "Silk, our main fabric, is not only soft and breezy but also 100% eco-friendly; it is a natural, biodegradable, and long-lasting fabric."



Bluebella

Bluebella founder Emily Bendell created the brand in an effort to change the way women think about lingerie. “To me, lingerie is a personal self-expression of individual style and spirit," she says on the site. "The Bluebella woman does not see lingerie as a functional or traditionally sexy purchase to be ‘dressed up in’ for someone else. If the thing we wear closest to our skin is for someone else and not ourselves—what does that tell us about our bodies?” The brand cares as much about the environment as it does its shoppers, working with EcoCart to offset its carbon impact as well as using 95% recycled packaging, along with eco-friendly fabrics in a variety of its collections.

Bluebella stocks band sizes 30 to 42, cup sizes A to E, and letter sizes XS to XL.

Ayten Gasson

UK-based lingerie brand Ayten Gasson is as renowned for its gorgeous designs that use vintage Nottingham lace just as much as for its ethical manufacturing processes. Sustainability is at the forefront of the brand's priorities when sourcing materials, and minimizing waste is a central consideration in everything from creating patterns to making accessories like eye masks and lavender bags out of scrap fabrics.

Ayten Gasson stocks band sizes 32 to 36, cup sizes A to D, and letter sizes S to L.



Kat the Label

Kat the Label is a Melbourne-based lingerie brand that incorporates lace into each of its romantic designs. The brand stocks band sizes 32 to 28, cup sizes A to F, and letter sizes XS to 2X. From fabric sourcing and production all the way to shipping, Kat the Label takes a sustainable approach, shipping with a carbon neutral provider, South Pole, that offsets carbon emissions by supporting a renewable hydropower project in Vietnam's central highlands. Additionally, the brand uses eco-friendly materials, non-harmful dyes, and minimal, compostable packaging.

Studio Pia

Studio Pia prides itself on being "a luxury lingerie [brand] with a conscience." Launched in 2017, it's the first lingerie brand to use exclusively cruelty-free, organic, peace silk. Studio Pia also works recycled polyester satin in its designs and cuts its textiles using methods that maximize efficiency and minimize waste. Additionally, since the brand offers adjustable sizing ranging from XS to L and 34A to 38F, it's able to avoid end-of-season waste associated with sizes not selling out.



Uye Surana

Uye Surana stands apart not only for its playful designs and sustainable manufacturing practices (it uses a printing technology that doesn't require water and excess dyes) but for its inclusive size range. The New York-based brand, which offers bras, undies, garters, stockings, and more, stocks sizes XS to 5X and is one of the more affordable options on this list, with most items ringing up between $30 and $70.