23 Sustainable Fashion Pieces Worth Buying

This years Earth Day theme is "Invest in our Planet." Earth day takes place on April 22nd, with the entire month of April being dedicated to environmental education and why it's so important to take care of our planet. Over the last decade brands worldwide have taken the initiative to become more sustainable through their design process, production, and distribution.

So what exactly does this mean? Simply put, sustainable fashion ensures fair wages and better working conditions for employees, with the environment in mind every step of the way. This includes organic materials, recycled fabrics, eco-friendly packaging, and vegan resources, all meant to be kept and worn for years to come.

Whether you are looking for a pair of staple jeans or sandals for the summer, there are sustainable options to shop for everything. Keep scrolling for 23 pieces you can shop that benefit our planet, and your wardrobe.

Rails Rizo Dress $218.00 Shop

Rails has a new Eco Collection which features their classic silhouettes, made from organic and recycled materials. The Rizo dress is perfect for a summer night out, paired with vegan sandals and a mesh crossbody.

Reformation Vegan Meena Block Heel Sandal $198.00 Shop

Available in a candy apple green or classic black, the Meena Block Heel is made of a bio-based leather alternative and saved 467 gallons of water during production. You can read Reformation's full sustainability report on the brand's website.

Girlfriend Collective Droplet Sport Skort $62.00 Shop

The perfect mini skort for all of your summer activities is made from recycled water bottles and can be reused with ReGirlfriend: Send your old items into Girlfriend and receive a $15 store credit.

Boyish The Jovi $188.00 Shop

Flared jeans are here to stay, so why not buy one worth the investment? The Jovi by Boyish is made of organic cotton and Tencel, and is the perfect rigid denim feel.

Sezane Gracie Jacket $230.00 Shop

Style the Gracie jacket from day to night in a matching short set or a pair or jeans. Made from natural materials, this jacket is fully lined and the perfect transitional piece to wear from spring into summer.

Gunas St. Tropez Large Straw Tote $249.00 Shop

Transport to the French Riviera with Gunas St. Tropez large straw tote. It's enough to store all of your necessities and includes an external front pocket to keep your phone easily accessible.

Pangaia Organic Cotton Tailored Trouser $175.00 Shop

I love a good pantsuit, especially one made from 100% organic cotton. Wear the pistachio trouser alone or styled with the matching jacket for the ultimate business look.

Farm Rio Ombre Forest Tiered Maxi Dress $285.00 Shop

The perfect summer maxi to take you from the beach to a cocktail party. Plus, Farm Rio plants one tree per purchase from their website, through retailers, or wholesale.

Kalita Brigitte Maxi Dress $995.00 Shop

The most beautiful orange hue in a backless silk maxi for all summer long. Kalita uses recyclable packaging and low-impact materials to create beautiful masterpieces.

Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag $995.00 Shop

This iconic Prada style is new and improved, now being made from using recycled trash collected in the ocean.

Theory Double-Breasted Boy Jacket in Good Wool $395.00 Shop

Theory's Double-Breasted Boy Jacket is made with wool that is fully traceable to the farm. Pair with denim shorts and slides for a classic spring or summer look.

Eileen Fisher Washed Organic Linen Delave Tiered Dress $248.00 Shop

Light and airy and easy to style, linen is essential for a summer wardrobe. This dress form Eileen Fisher is made from 100% organic linen.

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker $110.00 Shop

Made from recycled leather, Everlane's ReLeather Court Sneakers are versatile and comfortable for everyday wear.

Carolina K Liset One Piece $320.00 Shop

From Carolina K's Zero Waste collection, a colorful floral bodysuit that can be styled countless ways. Pair with a mini skirt and heels for an elevated look or dress it down with cargo pants and Converse.

Levi's Esther Modern Cotton Jacket $98.00 Shop

From the Levi's Fresh Collection (a sustainably-produced line), a classic denim jacket in a cheery yellow color. This jacket is meant for an oversized fit and can be layered easily on chilly nights.

UpWest Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress $54.00 Shop

You could call this look sweatpants in a dress. A comfortable closet staple that can be worn every day for lounging or dolled up for work.

H & M Straw Hat $14.99 Shop

We love to see a fast fashion brand getting on board with sustainability. This green bucket hat is 100% made of paper and is just under $15.

People Tree Adelaide Knitted Tank $165.00 Shop

Wear alone or layered over a blouse or a vest, the Adelaide Knitted Tank is a versatile knit you can wear all season long.

Warp + Weft Ath Jumpsuit $118.00 Shop

Warp + Weft has created the perfect denim jumpsuit that is slightly stretchy with a mid-weight feel.

Mejuri Bold Large Hoops $550.00 Shop

Made from recycled 14k solid gold, these hoops can be worn every day and will never tarnish (with the proper care, of course).

Nanushka The Busket Woven Melange Bag $1,045.00 Shop

This woven bag is a must-have for the summer season. Made from upcycled vegan leather, style with a linen blazer and baggy white denim.

Naadam Café Cotton Cashmere Striped Quarter Zip $115.00 Shop

What happens when you combine recycled coffee grounds, cotton, and cashmere together? You get a luxuriously soft quarter zip (with matching cropped joggers). I will be living in this all year long.

Coclico Bird Sandal $375.00 Shop

Where style meets comfort, the Bird Sandal by Coclico has a 2.5 inch wedge heel with slip on comfort.