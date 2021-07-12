12 Sustainable Denim Brands for Jeans You Can Feel Good About

Many brands worldwide are making an effort to become more sustainable to better our communities, our environment, and the future. We live in a world where everything has become so fast-paced and easily accessible that it's often easy to forget about the impact this has on our planet. But fast fashion, convenient as it may be, is detrimental to our environment. To put it into perspective, it takes approximately 1,800 gallons of water to grow enough cotton to produce a single pair of denim jeans. This helps to illustrate why fashion is responsible for 8% of carbon emissions.

One way to avoid contributing to these harmful cycles is shopping sustainable brands who source recycled denim, implement more efficient production processes, and/or use other strategies to create your favorite pair of eco-friendly jeans. Given how denim goes with almost everything, it's a great idea to invest in some pieces that balance style and comfort with a smaller carbon footprint. Keep reading for 12 sustainable denim brands to shop now, each of which are helping to pave the way for a more environmentally conscious fashion industry.