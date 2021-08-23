Pro-Surfer Sage Erickson Shares the Secrets to Her Unshakeable Confidence

03 of 03

Going Through Her Beauty Routine

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 $29.00 Shop

“It’s one of those funny things: People think that just because I surf and spend time in the ocean, I don't have much of a beauty routine, but I do,” she says. Furthermore, it plays a role in getting her in the right headspace, pre-heat. The catch: Her beauty look has to be hardworking enough to persevere through sweat and the impact of waves. She, of course, wants it to last for post-meet interviews.

Her go-to SPF is the Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50. “You can put it on anything, and it doesn’t run into your eyes,” she says. “Admittedly, I’m a bit of a procrastinator, so I put it on at the last possible minute before going on a run, walking my dogs, and surfing. Nothing—not the sweat or water—runs into my eyes.” She adds that she also loves its fresh, floral scent.

Her other favorites include the It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara—a water-based mascara that she says washes cleanly off. She leans on water-based formulas because of her gripe with waterproof ones. “I think waterproof mascaras are a hoax," she says. "They still move and smudge,” making them difficult to wear on days she’s especially active.

She also wears a MAC Bronzing Powder (a lightweight powder that melts onto skin) to further bring out her glow and the NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer (an SPF-infused base) to help even out her complexion. "Overtime, I've gotten a lot of sun damage—sunspots and things like that—so I strive to not only smooth my complexion with foundation, but also protect it from further damage," she says. "With that, and my Shiseido, there's no way I'm getting burned."