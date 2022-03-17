These 23 Beauty & Wellness Brands Are Helping Support Ukraine in a Big Way

It’s easy to quickly feel horrified, devastated, and overwhelmed by the news and images coming out of Ukraine. Russia’s brutal war on the country has left the rest of the world stunned and saddened, yet eager to show their support for Ukraine. And while it’s easy to feel helpless (and understandably so), there are plenty of ways that we can help, even starting with something as simple as the brands we buy from. The beauty and wellness industries have stepped up in a big way, with companies donating portions of their proceeds, making direct contributions to organizations, and sending shipments of free products to help refugees who need them. Ahead, see 23 brands absolutely worth checking out if you’re looking for a way to make a bigger impact than ever with your purchasing power.

Atma Botanica

This Latina-owned brand brings peace into your daily routine with its amazing shower steamers, and now the founders are using their platform to help some of those who need it most by donating five percent of each online sale to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund until April 9.

Atma Botanica Shower Steamer Gift Box $40.00 Shop

Auraiha

Use the code "UKRAINE" at checkout and this EWG-verified beauty line will donate 50% of proceeds to UNICEF to help the people of Ukraine throughout the month of March.

Auraiha Glass Face Brightening Serum $23.00 Shop

Baesix

Known for its complete six-step kit of Korean-made skincare basics, this brand will donate one percent of proceeds in March and April to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund.

Baesix #ThisIsEverything Skincare Set $157.00 Shop

Big Blanket Co.

Big Blanket donates to Convoy Nation, a collective of athletes, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and everyday people that are fighting hunger, poverty, and suffering around the world, and is currently sending four pallets of Big Blanket products to Ukrainians.

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket $159.00 Shop

The Body Shop

The Body Shop North America donated $50,000 to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, to support the organization’s humanitarian response in Ukraine and nearby countries. The brand also will be facilitating customer donations both in-store and online.

The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Butter $22.00 Shop

Burst Oral Care

This oral care company is donating $10,000 to CARE International, as well as also tapping its community of over 30,000 dental ambassadors to help raise additional funds.

Burst Oral Care Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush $100.00 Shop

DripDrop ORS

This brand has donated an impressive 100,000 servings of its electrolyte sticks, helping to provide dehydration relief to Ukrainians in need through the Global Empowerment Mission.

DripDrop ORS Bold Variety Pack (16-count) $19.00 Shop

Ecoslay

This haircare brand is donating $5000 apiece to Project Hope and Doctors Without Borders, both of which are helping to provide urgently needed medical supplies to Ukraine.

Ecoslay Jello Shot Curl Definer $24.00 Shop

Estée Lauder

The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation has committed one million dollars in support towards various Ukrainian relief efforts, including Save the Children, UNHCR, and the International Red Cross.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum $105.00 Shop

Glow Recipe

“The impact of current events in Ukraine has been devastating and our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine,” said Glow Recipe co-founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang. The brand is donating $20,000 to CARE’s Ukrainian Crisis Fund, which is helping to rush food, water, and hygiene kits to Ukrainian families.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 $34.00 Shop

KP Away

A Ukrainian-founded brand by dermatologist Dr. Anar Mikailov, KP Away is donating 100% of profits from online sales to UNICEF Ukraine throughout the month of March. (This is on top of a $5000 personal donation from Dr. Mikailov.)

KP Away Skin Polish $21.00 Shop

LensDirect

Need a new pair of glasses, sunnies, or to re-up your supply of contacts? This brand is donating $1 of every purchase throughout the month of March to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, in partnership with the UN.

LensDirect Ludlow Blue Light Blocking Glasses $29.00 Shop

Malibu Bronze

Throughout the month of March, this self-tanning brand is donating 10% of profits to the Humane Society International, which is currently providing relief and emergency funds to groups that are helping Ukrainians and the animals impacted by the Russian invasion.

Malibu Bronze Glow Bundle- 1 Hour $51.00 Shop

No Animals

This brand-new skincare brand is dedicated to helping animals all the time. Not only is it cruelty-free, but the company also donates 15% of profits to animal and wildlife causes. But for the month of March, No Animals is pledging 100% (yes, as in all of) its profits to Ukrainian animal shelters in desperate need of essential supplies. As an extra incentive, anyone who makes a purchase will be entered into a giveaway to win the full line of eight masks, serums, and moisturizers.

No Animals Jojoba Seed Hydra Mask $40.00 Shop

O'o Hawaii

The cruelty-free brand makes skincare, supplements, and beauty tools. Until the end of March, it's donating $1 per sale to Ukraine Animal Rescue efforts spearheaded by the Humane Society International.

O'o Hawaii Birdbath Antioxidant Cleansing Balm $48.00 Shop

Orly

Looking for an easy way to show off your support for Ukraine? Pick up the brand’s new #StandWithUkraine polishes, a yellow-and-blue duo respectively named Sunflowers for Peace and Blue Skies. 20% of proceeds from the sale of this pair will go to CARE, an organization working in Ukraine and its neighboring countries to help provide relief to refugees

Orly #StandWithUkraine Duo $25.00 Shop

Sacheu Beauty

This brand, known for its stainless steel face rollers and gua sha tools, is donating 15% of all sales to The Urgent Action Fund for Women's Human Rights to support women, girls, and gender nonconforming people in Ukraine until the end of March. Use this link at checkout.

Sacheu Beauty Gua Sha- Stainless Steel $35.00 Shop

Saint Jane

Throughout the month of March, Saint Jane is donating the proceeds of its latest launch, Sacred Sleep (a potent night cream), to UNHCR.

Saint Jane Sacred Sleep Overnight Repair $70.00 Shop

Skin Gym

Skin Gym’s founder, Karina Sulzer, is from Ukraine, making the current crisis an extremely personal cause for her. The brand donated 100% of proceeds from the first week of March to Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s most vulnerable populations, and is continuing to make daily contributions.

Skin Gym Face Sculptor Beauty Roller $69.00 Shop

Sleeper

Best known for its elevated loungewear, this Ukrainian-owned brand has been spreading awareness and helpful information during the past few weeks of war and crisis. Its recent Instagram posts are helping followers to find ways to support Ukrainians via direct links to humanitarian organizations.

Sleeper Party Pajamas Set with Feathers $320.00 Shop

Slurp Laboratories

This K-beauty brand recently donated $10,000 to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, helping to provide crucial humanitarian aid to those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Slurp Laboratories Niacid $45.00 Shop

SunPlus

Pick up any of this brand’s super silky sunscreens and make an impact that goes far beyond your skin—SunPlus is donating one percent of all its 2022 sales to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund.

SunPlus Laguna Sunscreen- Everyday Inspired SPF 40 $22.00 Shop

Tracy Anderson

From March 4 to 18, stream the fitness pioneer's special, two-hour fundraising class for any amount from $15-$2000. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Razom for Ukraine, an NPO dedicated to supporting Ukrainians' quest for peace. Anderson also made a $10,000 personal donation.