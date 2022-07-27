Chanel Iman Says This "Elevated Basic" Is the MVP of Her Mom Off-Duty Style

Had she not gone the international supermodel path, Chanel Iman would make one hell of a stylist. It makes sense, really—an eye for fashion clearly is clearly programmed right into her DNA, manifesting through her work, off-duty style, and love for learning the ins and outs of legacy brands and new labels alike. Even looking back at Iman's photos from 10 or even 15 years ago, it's clear her signature playful aesthetic hasn't even necessarily changed—only evolved or elevated with changing times and trends. As her profile grew, the world understood that Iman's creative vision extended far beyond just modeling the clothes. She's worked with plenty of top-line fashion houses over the years but didn't lose sight of the young, pre-fame Iman who would spend hours with her mother flipping through the mall racks in search of the perfect first-day-of-school outfit.

These days, Iman's assumed the mother role, helping her three (beyond adorable) children develop their burgeoning senses of self and style—and discovering new things about her own along the way. Iman's new partnership with retail giant Marshalls allows the fashion icon to show every skill in her stylish set: wardrobe curation, styling, trend synthesizing, and plenty of unexpected clothing pairings. Just ahead of the shifting seasons, Byrdie spoke with Iman for an inside look at the summer staples she's loving, the best advice she's ever heard, and the subtle ways motherhood can change your style.



The Summer Fashion Trend She Can't Wait To Try

"This summer, I’m obsessed with all things neon! I’ve been on the hunt for neon in a bunch of different styles and was able to find so many on-trend options for less at Marshalls—like this green jumpsuit that I can dress up with a pair of classic heels for brunch or dress down with some white sneakers when I'm on the go. When it comes to accessories, you can never go wrong with a statement bag to make the look pop. I recently found the most amazing watermelon bag at Marshalls for under $30—it’s perfect for my upcoming European getaway!"

The Beloved Pieces She's Had Forever

"I would have to say my denim! It’s the one piece you can truly match with everything, no matter the season. My go-to is either a light-wash straight leg or darker boyfriend jeans which you can style up or down depending on where you're going this summer, I found these both for under $50 but there’s also a variety of the best designer brand denim at Marshalls that are high-quality and perfect to add to your closet of style staples worth a splurge."

The Outfits That Always Make Her Feel Confident

"I’d describe my style as colorful yet laid back, especially as a mom, I really look forward to being comfortable. I also like to keep my style versatile, so every event I go to is a twist on my everyday style. If I’m going on a beachy vacation, I’ll opt for more luxe resort wear with floral, colorful patterns—or if I’m heading to a concert or festival, I’ll style my look to be edgier in denim shorts, a crochet top, and fun booties to finish off the look!"

The Shopping Memories She Cherishes

"I have so many pieces in my closet that I hold dear to my heart and have had for years! My mom and I used to shop together at Marshalls when I was a kid, and my favorite was always finding cute colorful summer dresses! Now I get to do that with my girls, and they love it! I've truly loved working with Marshalls this summer, and I’ve always been such a huge brand fan as my mom, and I used to spend hours together shopping in the store.

"This partnership has given me the chance to show off all the on-trend summer styles at Marshalls—no matter what event you have going on this season, you can find the right ‘fit and the best prices! While the entry period is now closed, I’m beyond thrilled that I got the chance to launch the Marshalls Summer Closet, which will give one lucky fashion lover the chance to make their local Marshalls their personal summer closet, complete with incredible VIP experiences – all season long!"

The Best Styling Tips She's Learned

"Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many different brands and stylists, and one thing that always stuck with me was mixing highs and lows—which items are worth the splurge and when it’s better to invest in something less expensive. Trends come and go, so definitely look to save on those baggy blazers and patterned bucket hats—but elevated basics are great to invest in quality finds."

How Her Stye Has Evolved Over The Years

"As a mom, I’ve really started leaning into more comfortable outfits that I can wear from day to night. When running around with my daughters, I love a flowy maxi dress paired with comfy, chic white sneakers. Then, at night I’ll swap the sneakers with espadrille wedges to wear for a night out with friends."

The Best Fashion Advice She's Ever Gotten

"Don’t be afraid to go bold with your style! The greatest trends and looks are created by those with a vision to try new combinations that best express who they are!"

Her Current Wardrobe MVP

"I'm really into flowy dresses and specifically patterned maxi dresses at the moment! With the warmer weather, being comfortable and stylish are two of the most important things to consider when finding a new maxi dress. It’s the perfect staple for a vacation getaway or backyard BBQ with family and friends—try a mustard dress or floral wrap dress next time you're looking for a fun outfit this summer."

