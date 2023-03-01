Supergoop Just Dropped a Body Version of Their Viral Unseen Sunscreen

Forget snail creams and rose essences: if there’s one thing that absolutely must live in your daily skincare routine, it’s sunscreen. Yes, sunscreen protects your skin against UV damage that can lead to sun spots, premature aging, and, most importantly, skin cancer—still, one of the biggest reasons that people tend to skip the product is that so many formulas leave behind a white cast, especially on darker skin tones. However, Supergoop answered our prayers in 2018 with the launch of Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($38), a clear facial sunscreen formula with a primer-like texture and completely transparent finish.

Today, the brand introduces a much-requested sister to one of its best-selling products: the Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 ($42). Ahead, everything you need to know about the launch.



The Inspiration

If you’re unfamiliar with the OG Unseen Sunscreen, the facial sunscreen made waves by providing UVA and UVB protection while remaining totally invisible on the skin. What’s more, Supergoop created the sunscreen to have a velvety texture, which works phenomenally when worn as a makeup primer, or on its own for a natural skin finish. It quickly gained traction as one of Supergoop's top products, and today, the brand is expanding the Unseen franchise to a body formula.



The Formula

While the Unseen Sunscreen Body formula is made to offer similar benefits as the Unseen Sunscreen, the formulas are actually fairly different. The original Unseen Sunscreen has silicone for a primer-like texture that pairs perfectly with foundation—but while this type of texture is ideal for your face, the idea of spreading something that feels like a makeup primer all over your body sounds a bit uncomfortable. Instead, the Unseen Sunscreen Body has a gel-like texture that’s silkier, lightweight, and glides effortlessly onto the skin.



Much like the OG, the Unseen Sunscreen Body formula contains chemical sunscreen ingredients (the ones that provide translucent sun protection without an ounce of white cast) and skincare ingredients to soften the skin. First up are olive leaf and fruit extracts and plant-derived emollients, which both work to support the skin’s moisture barrier without greasy residue. What’s more, the fluid elastomers inside are responsible for creating a silky texture in this product, which helps softens the skin. In addition, this formula works for all skin types, is cruelty-free, and abides by Supergoop's “No List,” meaning it doesn’t include potentially harmful skincare or sunscreen ingredients.



If you have borderline traumatic childhood memories of your parents rubbing thick, white sunscreen onto your body, know that that doesn’t have to be the case for your anymore. You can grab the weightless and invisible Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 for $42 at supergoop.com and ulta.com.