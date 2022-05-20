The Internet’s Favorite SPF Brand Is Having a Rare Sale, and Everything Is 20% Off

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
This year has already seen a flood of excellent new sunscreens, but it’s hard to outshine Supergoop’s reliably excellent formulas. The brand was one of the first to make sun protection really, truly fun to use, an incredible feat back when it launched in 2007. Since then, it’s racked up celebrity fans like Hailey Bieber, Kristen Bell, Kaia Gerber, and Drew Barrymore; tennis champion Maria Sharapova believed in the company so much, she even became an investor. So we were thrilled to see Supergoop’s biggest sale of the year go live, with 20% off everything—yes, everything—sitewide with the promo code SUNNY20.
Given the brand’s expansions over the years, the sale event means around 40 discounted sunscreens are now ripe for the taking. Overwhelmed? Don’t be. We combed through Supergoop’s best-sellers, our editors’ favorites, and the brand’s most interesting innovations to bring you a shopping list worth stocking up on ahead of summer.
Ahead, you’ll find super lightweight mineral options, serums that condense any morning routine, portable varieties made for your travel bag, and makeup alternatives that all but replace foundation. Shop some of our Supergoop favorites, below, before the sale ends on May 24.
Supergoop! Mineral Sheerscreen SPF 30
Normally from $17, Now from $14
If you’re a mineral sunscreen devotee, Supergoop has one of the most beautiful blends in the industry. As Sofia Gracia, the brand’s Executive Director of Product Development, previously told Byrdie, the lightweight veil of coverage is thanks to its patented “Sheer Matrix technology,” which thinly disperses the non-nano zinc oxide formula across the skin. Aloe gives it a moisturizing feel, and bush clover extract’s antioxidants neutralize free radicals that cause signs of aging.
Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
Normally $46, Now $37
Vitamin C and SPF hybrids are a growing category—just look at Ilia, Josie Maran, and Iris & Romeo’s newest launches—but Supergoop got there first with its Daily Dose serum. Chemical UV filters lend SPF 40, while vitamin C from kakadu plum reverses sun damage, niacinamide brightens the complexion, and two forms of hyaluronic acid plump up skin. Per testers, it’s potent stuff: Writer Amanda Ross said it made her skin “shine like a lightbulb.”
Supergoop! Mineral Matte Screen SPF 40
Normally $38, Now $30
If you have oily skin or want to minimize the look of pores and wrinkles, Supergoop’s mattifying formula is the one to choose. While it once carried a slight white cast, according to users, the brand has since updated the formula with a balancing, neutral tint—and as an added benefit, bamboo extract brings in antioxidants. Reviewers note the texture feels lightweight, and the blurring aspect leaves skin looking airbrushed.
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Normally $34, Now $27
If you’re a diehard fan of Korean sunscreens but are tired of the rigmarole of getting your hands on them, Supergoop’s watery lotion is your best bet for duping the ultra-light, protective hydration they’re known for (and it goes on with a cooling sensation, like a skincare wake-up call). White ginger lily, tea plant, and tremella mushroom extracts may also benefit skin long-term.
PLAY 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 50 with Green Algae
Normally from $14, Now from $11
Algae is on the rise in beauty products from shampoos to serums, and Supergoop’s mineral face and body lotion gets in on the trend with a formula made for sensitive skin. As esthetician Lydia Sarfati previously told Byrdie, seaweeds and algae are densely packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, proteins, and lipids, which all benefit skin—and combined with the tucuma butter in this sunscreen, the result is a moisturizing, non-gloopy feel.
Glow Screen
Normally from $20, Now from $16
Perhaps no sunscreen is as beauty editor-revered as Supergoop’s famous Glow Screen, which doubles as a glow-boosting primer and SPF 40. The even wash of luminosity is spectacular, per writer Nicole Kliest, who dubbed it a moisturizing replacement for her BB cream. The only con is its price (especially for something you’ll want to use daily), which makes the current sale price all the more appetizing.
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
Normally $42, Now $34
Gone are the days when CC creams were only available in three meager shades. Supergoop’s option comes in 15 colors, and it delivers SPF 50 via a zinc and titanium blend that skips cyclical silicones, talc, and skin sensitizers. It doesn’t slack on the skincare front, either, thanks to the inclusion of apple and red seaweed extracts. Fans say the lightweight coverage lasts all day, even through 100-degree heat—which would be impressive for any foundation, let alone one that works overtime as sunscreen.
Unseen Sunscreen
Normally from $20, Now from $16
The crowd favorite, though, has to be the Unseen formula—just take it from the thousands of pleased customers. The formula goes on clear, velvety, and scentless, which makes it a slam dunk for people who can’t find a mineral option that works. True to its name, it feels like nothing on skin, even while depositing antioxidants via frankincense and hydration with a meadowfoam seed-based complex.
PLAY Everyday Lotion
Normally from $10, Now from $8
If you want to have enough sunscreen to last you through the end times, Supergoop’s massive 18-ounce jug of SPF 50 is reassuringly hefty (and it also comes in three more portable sizes). This is the one for sunscreen devotees who want to thoroughly coat every limb before heading into sun exposure—and per Byrdie reviewers, the formula is light enough that you actually won’t mind wearing it daily.
Glowscreen Body SPF 40
Normally $42, Now $34
You know a formula is good when a brand makes it twice. The body iteration of Glowscreen is your guarantee for an all-over supple gleam, since the moisturizer toes the line between body lotion, SPF, and highlighter. The whipped formula is glitter-free, so it stays sophisticated, yet makes your body glisten in the light.
Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
Normally $38, Now $30
Eye cream with SPF is just a smart thought, especially if you want to ward off crow’s feet and see some circle-lightening action. The zinc oxide-based formula plays well with sensitive eyes, per fans, and the subtle pink hue is brightening and glowy. Anything that can get reviewers to describe sunscreen as a “treat” is worth its weight in gold, so this under-the-radar find is definitely worth the money.