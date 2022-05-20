The Internet’s Favorite SPF Brand Is Having a Rare Sale, and Everything Is 20% Off

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This year has already seen a flood of excellent new sunscreens, but it’s hard to outshine Supergoop’s reliably excellent formulas. The brand was one of the first to make sun protection really, truly fun to use, an incredible feat back when it launched in 2007. Since then, it’s racked up celebrity fans like Hailey Bieber, Kristen Bell, Kaia Gerber, and Drew Barrymore; tennis champion Maria Sharapova believed in the company so much, she even became an investor. So we were thrilled to see Supergoop’s biggest sale of the year go live, with 20% off everything—yes, everything—sitewide with the promo code SUNNY20.

Given the brand’s expansions over the years, the sale event means around 40 discounted sunscreens are now ripe for the taking. Overwhelmed? Don’t be. We combed through Supergoop’s best-sellers, our editors’ favorites, and the brand’s most interesting innovations to bring you a shopping list worth stocking up on ahead of summer.

Ahead, you’ll find super lightweight mineral options, serums that condense any morning routine, portable varieties made for your travel bag, and makeup alternatives that all but replace foundation. Shop some of our Supergoop favorites, below, before the sale ends on May 24.

