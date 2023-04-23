Supergoop’s Poof Mineral Part Powder Protects My Scalp and Volumizes My Hair

Supergoop Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 is a year-round must-have. It protects the scalp from sunburns and UV damage without messing up your blowout.

When it comes to protecting your face, neck, and body from the sun, it's as easy as applying (and reapplying) a broad-spectrum sunscreen. But most of us bypass wearing sunscreen on the scalp because using traditional SPF lotions or sprays can be messy and leave hair greasy or with a white cast. Powder formulas, however, like Supergoop's Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35, are a better fit.

As someone who lives in South Florida, I require serious sun protection 365 days per year, and my scalp is no exception. Excited by the thought of this easy-to-apply formula, I put Supergoop's hair sunscreen-meets-dry-shampoo to the test. Read on for my full review.

Supergoop Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 Best for: All hair types and skin types Uses: Sun protection Potential allergens: No Active ingredients: Zinc oxide Cruelty-Free? Yes Price: $34 About the Brand: Founded by Holly Thaggard, Supergoop has become known for its innovative SPF skincare and makeup formulations.

About My Hair: Dark, thick, wavy and starting to age

My hair is thick with a natural wave, but it is starting to age (I’m 44). With that comes a widening part and the opportunity for the sun to cause damage to my scalp. I do everything possible to preserve the health of my hair. I use masks like Eva NYC Therapy Session ($16) and It’s a 10 Miracle Hair Mask ($30), scalp exfoliators—Philip B Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub ($80) is my favorite—and oils like Balmain Overnight Repair Serum ($146) and Agent Nateur Holi (locks) Strengthening Hair Serum ($89).

I’m also a big fan of dry shampoos, so when I read that Supergoop’s Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 is similar to dry shampoo but with the benefit of UV protection, I knew this would soon become a staple product in my routine.

How to Apply: Spray it on

Supergoop’s Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 can only be used on dry hair as the last step in your styling routine, then reapplied every two hours. I appreciate hair products like this as they’re easy to use and take little thought to apply. The pump disperses enough powder through its somewhat lengthy nozzle, providing ample scalp protection. I sprayed the powder directly onto my part and then used my fingertips to rub in the yellow-beige-toned powder.

The Feel: Like lightweight dry shampoo

The 100% zinc-based mineral sunscreen is a fine, light powder. It’s identical to a dry shampoo powder that is brushed or sprayed onto the hair. I like that it doesn’t make my scalp feel coated in product nor leaves my hair looking gummy. As I rubbed the powder into my scalp, I didn’t notice the texture change or any sticky residue on my fingertips. However, the sunscreen did leave my part and roots with a bit of a yellowish cast.

The Results: A protected scalp and boost in volume

Immediately after applying the sunscreen powder, I saw a bit more volume in my hair where I had used it. However, I had to make sure I rubbed the powder in really well because I didn’t want its yellowy tone showing against my dark roots. After wearing the product for about five hours, there wasn’t a hint of greasiness or oiliness. The powder definitely "took" to my scalp and never flaked off, balled up, or left behind residue that could be mistaken for dandruff.

I shampooed my hair after using the sunscreen powder to see how it would wash out. Much to my surprise, it rinsed away quickly, which is a big plus in my book since many powder-based hair products tend to stick to the hair, requiring a second shampoo.

Although I’ve been using the sunscreen daily as part of my hair care routine, as far as the long-term benefits, I think it’s a little too soon to tell. Sun damage isn’t always noticeable on the scalp. But I feel better knowing I’m doing my part to protect my scalp from sun damage while getting a boost in the volume department.

The Value: Fairly priced

Supergoop’s Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 0.7-ounce bottle usually retails for about $34, and while it’s small, it packs a powerful punch. A little goes a long way, so a bottle should last a while.

I’m a big fan of sunscreen and splurge on face and body formulas that won’t break me out or leave my skin dry or with a white cast. And I spend a lot of money on my highlights, haircuts, and everyday hair care products. So for me, forking over a little more than $30 for a unique scalp sunscreen that does the double duty of a volumizing dry shampoo is worth it, even if the bottle holds a small amount of product. If you look at the Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 as three products in one—scalp sunscreen, volumizing powder, and dry shampoo—then the price doesn’t come off as a scare.

Similar Products: A few similar options

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Translucent Sunscreen Powder Brush SPF 30: This brush-on sunscreen powder is made with naturally sourced sea minerals to absorb excess oil on the face. It also contains 100% mineral actives, offering broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection without chemical filters. The Mineral Translucent Sunscreen Powder ($20) can be used alone, under makeup, or reapplied on top of makeup throughout the day. While this is intended for your face, you can easily apply this to your scalp or hairline.

Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50: Colorscience developed its Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50 ($69) with EnviroScreen Technology, which provides all-mineral skin protection. It also can be worn alone or over your makeup (or applied to your scalp). It's available in four shades—ranging from deep to fair—so you don't have to worry about any unsightly residue.

