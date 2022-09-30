If you have oily, sensitive skin, chances are you’ll benefit from this mattifying, smoothing sunscreen. It provides SPF 40 sun protection without leaving behind a white cast or adding shine. It also doubles as a primer that helps makeup glide on smoothly and blurs texture and pores.

Our writer purchased Supergoop Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 to put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

Before testing out The Supergoop Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40, I pretty much accepted that my oily skin would look greasy after applying sunscreen for the rest of time. And while I know sunscreen is a must, those with oily skin feel me when I say that finding a formula that doesn’t add shine (aka make your face look like a glazed donut—the uncute kind) is quite the struggle.

Enter: Supergoop’s Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40. It’s completely mineral (yet white cast-free) and works to mattify shine on bare skin or underneath makeup. Given that almost nothing can stop my skin from looking oily midday, I was skeptical to see how this so-called mattifying sunscreen performed on my skin.

Read on for my honest review.

Supergoop! Mineral Matte Screen SPF 40 Best for: Oily to combination skin Uses: Sun protection, mattifying, and priming the skin Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $38 About the Brand: After a friend was diagnosed with skin cancer, Holly Thaggard founded Supergoop with the goal of revolutionizing the sun protection market. She developed a range of sunscreen formulas that cater to all skin types, tones, and people.

About My Skin: Always oily

I’ve always had oily, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Although sunscreen is a must, I used to avoid wearing it because I hated how greasy it would make my skin look immediately after application. Once I realized that avoiding sunscreen was doing more harm than good—I didn’t want to add sun damage and wrinkles to the mix—I went on a mission to find a sunscreen that would work for my skin type. Mineral sunscreen works best for me—ingredients in chemical sunscreens like oxybenzone aggravate my skin—and the positive reviews about Supergoop had convinced me to try the brand’s options, specifically the mineral mattifying formula. When I bought it, I had no idea it would be subtly tinted, but as someone who hates the look of a white cast, I was nothing but pleased. The tint skews peachy, which blends really well into my skin, but is said by the brand to offset a white cast on all skin tones.

Byrdie / Caitlyn Martyn

The Feel: Silicone-like, then powdery

The texture of the sunscreen is interesting. When it comes out of the tube, you might notice the primer-like texture, which is due to the use of silicones to add glide. But, as you work it into your skin, the formula begins to break down and leave behind a smooth yet powdery finish. I was in awe at how it diffused the look of my enlarged pores and minimized the appearance of shine on my entire face.

By noon (when my skin usually needs a blotting paper or two), my skin still looks a tiny bit oily, but once I reapply a bit more sunscreen, the lingering shine disappears. Though it’s easy to layer, it’s not impossible to get off, either. After work, I usually remove my makeup before working out. All it takes is a makeup-removing balm (my favorite is the Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm) to get rid of every last trace of the sunscreen.

Byrdie / Caitlyn Martyn

The Value: A step up from the drugstore

This sunscreen is a step up from drugstore pricing, but it’s well worth it if you’re actively seeking a mattifying, smoothing, white cast-offsetting sunscreen that’s gentle on sensitive or acne-prone skin. I’m currently on my second tube and I couldn’t imagine switching to any other sunscreen. If you prefer a dewy finish or aren’t down to splurge, however, you might find other options better suited for your skin or budget.

