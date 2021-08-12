Supergoop's Glow Stick Leaves Skin Dewy, Glowing, and Protected

Supergoop’s Glow Stick doubles as a sunscreen and highlighter to leave your skin bright and dewy. If you're looking for a lightweight, multitasking SPF that’s perfect for everyday wear, this is for you.

We put the Supergoop Glow Stick SPF 50 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

One of my favorite things about beauty is that it's constantly evolving and changing. You never know what creative product is going to come out next. That being said, sunscreen is one product that can be harder to really make dynamic. It’s essential to our skincare routine because of its crucial work protecting our skin from UV damage, and that should be enough, but aside from SPF-infused moisturizers, it’s less common to find a sunscreen that does more than shield your skin from the sun.

That’s where Supergoop comes in: The brand is changing the sunscreen game with its range of multi-tasking products, including Glow Stick SPF 50, which works as a sunscreen and a highlighter. Its goal is to protect you while you’re in the sun while also leaving you with radiant, hydrated skin. That sounded like a pretty dynamic product to me, so I was excited to try it out to see firsthand its capabilities. Did the Supergoop Glow Stick give me the protective glow it promises? Continue reading to learn my thoughts on this unique sunscreen.

Supergoop Glow Stick SPF 50 Best for: All skin types, especially normal to dry. Uses: A daily sunscreen that doubles as a highlighter for dewy, glowing skin. Potential allergens: Not likely Active ingredients: Octocrylene 10%, Ethylhexyl Salicylate 5%, Avobenzone 3% Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $25 About the brand: Holly Thaggard founded Supergoop after her friend was diagnosed with skin cancer. Determined to understand everything there is to know about SPF—and more importantly, why many people don’t use it—she set out to revolutionize the sun protection market and develop a range of sunscreen formulas that cater to all skin types, tones, and people. With an ever-increasing range of products, the brand now integrates sunscreen into everything from primers to eyeshadow.

About My Skin: Fair and prone to breakouts

I’ve always had very fair skin despite my half-Italian genes, and because of this, my mom has ingrained the importance of facial sunscreen in me from a young age. However, when I was younger I struggled growing up to find a sunscreen that worked for my skin because it's prone to breakouts, and I went years despising putting SPF on my face in fear that it would cause a flare-up. Also, I have combination skin so some sunscreens can make my skin feel extra oily, which is not ideal. After years of searching, I've finally been able to find sunscreens that work with my skin instead of against it, and I'm excited to continue expanding my trusted options.

The Feel: Smooth and moisturizing

Melony Forcier

I have to say that I’ve never felt a product glide onto my face more smoothly than Supergoop's Glow Stick does. It truly feels so amazing that I didn’t want to stop applying it. The sunscreen needs to be rubbed in so it can really sink into the skin. The moisturizing feeling is really the best part, and it stays with you throughout the day.

Physical vs. Chemical Sunscreen

Supergoop's Glow Stick uses chemical sunscreens such as avobenzone and octisalate, which tend to rub into skin more easily and don’t leave a white cast as some physical sunscreens tend to do. There has been some controversy over chemical sunscreens in the past, but it’s mostly just important to make sure your chemical sunscreen is formulated without oxybenzone, a possible endocrine disruptor that also can cause harm to reefs (it's currently on the list of ingredients that aren't Byrdie Clean, which we keep updated if we learn more information). Supergoop never includes oxybenzone in its chemical sunscreens, so you don’t have to worry about that with this brand's range of products.

The Ingredients: Sun-protecting properties

Avobenzone 3.0%: This is a common ingredient found in chemical sunscreens. It’s what protects the skin from harmful UV rays, making it a crucial ingredient.

Octisalate 5.0%: Octisalate is used to stabilize avobenzone in sunscreens for longer, stronger sun protection.

Octocrylene 10.0%: This ingredient also enhances sunscreens by protecting against UV damage, and it helps with moisturizing skin, as well.

Sunflower Seed Oil: One of several oils that give this product its highlighting effect, sunflower oil keeps skin calm and hydrated while improving the moisture barrier. It also includes antioxidant vitamin E, increasing the Supergoop Glow Stick's protection by working against both free radicals and visible sun damage.

The Results: Glowing, dewy skin

Melony Forcier/Design by Cristina Cianci

While I had trouble at first getting the right amount of product out with the push-up applicator—and this is something Supergoop has now changed with a redesign that features a twist bottom—once I got the hang of it, the Glow Stick really impressed me. Short-term, it’s instantly evident that this product lives up to its name and gives you a glowing, dewy finish. The finish is an effortless look that's as if you applied a bit of highlighter to your skin before running out of the house.

Long-term, this sunscreen actually does do its job. After sitting in the sun for a bit, I felt like my skin was protected, and I didn’t feel like I was burning at all. Of course, it’s important to reapply sunscreen every two hours no matter what kind it is, but it really did protect my skin during the in-between time. Additionally, my skin felt moisturized throughout the day.

I wish the formula were water-resistant because I was a bit nervous about going underwater, knowing that it wouldn’t protect me while in the pool. Sunscreens that aren’t water-resistant always make me weary because the sun reflecting off the water can make for an unknowingly bad sunburn. On the other hand, I think that there are plenty of heavy-duty sunscreens made for pool or beach days, and this one, in particular, is great for daily use when you're out and about.

The Value: Well worth it

Supergoop’s Glow Stick is a great value for a multi-tasking SPF product. The amount of product you get matches up to similar sunscreens in this price range and on top of that, you're getting a formula that is packed with nourishing ingredients, leaving your skin as radiant as it is protected. What more could you ask for?

Similar Products: You've got options

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46: EltaMD’s sunscreen ($37) has been my go-to product for a while now. The oil-free, dermatologist-recommended formula is great for those who need a product that works well with sensitivity and doesn't cause breakouts. It’s a bit pricer than other sunscreens, especially for the amount of product you get, but the formula is worth it.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen: This cult-classic sunscreen ($30) is a great, non-greasy facial sunscreen option. It has an SPF of 60, making it especially suitable for beach days and those with fair skin.