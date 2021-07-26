Supergoop's Glow Screen Sunscreen is not the cheapest option on the market, but thanks to its unique formulation and dual functionality as an SPF and primer, I’ll be keeping it around. If you want your sunscreen to be a multitasker that leaves you with a nice glow, this is an amazing option.

I used to have a boss who, every day, would pull out a tube of sunscreen 10 minutes before lunch and slather it all over her face, promptly followed by placing a large floppy hat on top of her head. I was in my early 20s at the time (she was in her early 40s), and I always found this ritual to be slightly comical. A little over a decade later, I have a deeper appreciation for sun protection and admire her daily dedication. You likely don’t need reminding how desperately important sunscreen is (probably the most important part of your skincare routine), but if you’re like me, you may not have found your favorite SPF just yet.

Over the years, I’ve experimented with different sunscreens—both drugstore and premium—and while many have served their purpose, I’ve often found something to be missing. When I was told I’d be reviewing Supergoop's Glow Screen Sunscreen, I was more than ready to see if my SPF search could finally be over. The verdict? Keep reading to find out.

Supergoop Glow Screen Sunscreen Best for: Any skin type Uses: A daily sunscreen and makeup primer that leaves skin glowing and protected Potential allergens: Not likely Active ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, octisalate 5%, octocrylene 10% Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $36 About the brand: Holly Thaggard founded Supergoop after her friend was diagnosed with skin cancer. Determined to understand everything there is to know about SPF—and more importantly, why many people don’t use it—she set out to revolutionize the sun protection market and develop a range of sunscreen formulas that cater to all skin types, tones, and people. With an ever-increasing range of products, the brand now integrates sunscreen into everything from primers to eyeshadow.

About My Skin: Sensitive and red

My face and chest are extremely sensitive, which makes testing out new products feel a bit like playing with fire. Despite how iconic or well formulated a skincare item might be, sometimes it just doesn’t agree with my complexion and I end up with a small bout of contact dermatitis, rosacea, or acne. My skin is also generally on the red side, so I’m especially careful about having SPF on my face at all times.

The Feel: Medium density but spreads easily

The texture of Supergoop's Glow Screen feels slightly more dense than your average sunscreen (somewhere between a primer and sunscreen), but thanks to its hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, it spreads smoothly and effortlessly.

The Ingredients: Not your average SPF

Where to begin! There are so many delightful ingredients in this sunscreen, which is why it leaves a dewy glow. On the hydration front, there’s the hyaluronic acid, as I mentioned, as well as vitamin B5 and niacinamide. Leading the charge for antioxidant protection is sea lavender (which also supports hydration). The vitamin B5 is great for improving your skin’s elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines, and the cocoa peptides act as a shield against blue light and free radical damage.

How to Apply: Generously, as the last step in your skincare routine

Like most sunscreens, you can apply Supergoop's Glow Screen generously, as the last step in your skincare routine before applying makeup. However, it made my skin look so nice that I don’t always feel like I need to apply BB cream afterward—it’s that good.

The Results: Dewy, glowing, and protected

From my very first time using Supergoop's Glow Screen I noticed how nicely it absorbed into my skin and created an instant glow. I don’t normally use primers, so having that hydrated, dewy base to build off of was like seeing the world from a different point of view.

The Value: Good, but not amazing for the amount

I stand behind all of the aforementioned praises of this product, but I have to admit that $36 feels like a lot for a 1.7-oz. tube of sunscreen. That said, if you’re a less-is-more kind of person when it comes to skincare and makeup, choosing Supergoop's Glow Screen as your base feels especially justified.

