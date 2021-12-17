We purchased Supergoop! Forever Young Body Butter so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

Of all the steps you can take to keep your skin healthy and happy, moisturizing it and protecting it from the sun are two of the most important. So it's no surprise, then, that products that do both—body lotions or facial moisturizers with SPF—are everywhere these days. Recently, I had the opportunity to test a popular (and Byrdie-approved) one: Supergoop!'s Forever Young Body Butter, an SPF 40 sunscreen that's packed with good-for-the-skin ingredients but comes at a higher price tag.

To see if its formula was really worth it, I tested it out myself during a day in the sun. Read on for my review.

Supergoop! Forever Young Body Butter Best for: Normal to dry skin Uses: Sun protection, anti-aging, moisturizing Active ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate Potential allergens: Essential oils, fruit extracts Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $38 About the brand: Supergoop! creates ingredient-conscious sunscreen products that are vegan and cruelty-free.

About My Skin: In need of SPF

I'll admit it—I don’t moisturize and wear SPF as much as I know need to, so I was really looking forward to trying Supergoop!’s Body Butter. Although my skin could always use some extra hydration, it isn't super dry. My main problem is that I live in Miami, where I’m exposed to the sun year-round. Although I tend to tan more than I burn, it's absolutely crucial that I protect my skin from the sun’s rays every day.



Ingredients: Chemical SPF

This product uses chemical ingredients to shield against UVA/UVB rays: avobenzone, homosalate, and octisalate. While there has been a fair share of controversy around chemical sunscreens, it's important to note that this product doesn’t contain the two main offenders, oxybenzone and octinoxate, both of which are banned in Hawaii for the damage they can cause to coral reefs. (A prior version of this product actually did contain octinoxate, but the brand removed it in its latest formulation.)

This product provides broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection, which is higher than typical sunscreen-moisturizer combos. Personally, I wouldn’t use anything less than SPF 30, so I’m happy that Supergoop! uses a higher SPF.

In terms of other key ingredients, this formula contains sea buckthorn, which is rich in omega-7 fatty acids, to nourish the skin and help even out skin tone. It also contains meadowfoam seed and argan oils, which deliver a moisturizing boost.



The Feel: Not quite a body butter

While this product is marketed as a body butter, I didn't find the formula to be as thick as other body butters I've tried. Instead, the lotion is creamy and it absorbed into my skin fast. It only took a minute for that "just-applied moisturizer” feeling to go away.



Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Packaging: Plastic squeeze tube

Supergoop!'s Forever Young Body Butter comes in a 5.7-ounce plastic squeeze tube. I like that I don’t have to scoop it out from a jar (which can be unsanitary), but I’m also concerned that it'll be difficult to get the last bits of sunscreen once I start running out—especially when a product is pricey, I want to get every last drop.



The Scent: Eucalyptus, clove, and vanilla

Supergoop! Forever Young Body doesn't contain any synthetic fragrance. Instead, it’s scented with ingredients like eucalyptus, clove, and vanilla. It smells slightly sweet to me, and although it’s not necessarily my favorite scent, it’s very light. Shortly after putting it on, the scent mostly disappears, so if you’re sensitive to fragrance in your product, you may still be comfortable using this (try a spot-test on a small area of your skin first, though!).



Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Results: Moisturized and protected

After applying Supergoop!'s Forever Young Body Butter, my skin felt surprisingly soft and moisturized.

I like the way it makes my skin look—instead of feeling greasy or sticky, it just looks healthy. Plus, I like knowing that it’s protecting my skin from one of the primary causes of aging: the sun.

I put this product to the test during a sunny day on a boat. Normally, I’d go for a stronger (and water-resistant) sunscreen on a day like that, but I wanted to see how well this formula could stand up to the midday sun. I’m happy to report that it prevents burns surprisingly well. Even after a few hours in the sun, my skin didn’t redden in the area where I'd used the Forever Young Body Butter. Compared to an area where I tested another SPF 15 sunscreen on the same day, Supergoop! performed much better. Going forward, I trust it enough to use it on super sunny days, reapplying every two hours.



Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Value: Expensive for the size

This product is priced at $38 for a 5.7-ounce bottle. While this price is expected for a higher-end brand like Supergoop!, I still find it be expensive because the bottle is pretty small. I'm a bit concerned that the product won’t last very long because, to get the full SPF benefits, I'd need to apply it every few hours. I imagine that if I’m using it all over my legs and arms on most days, I'd run out in no time.



Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

Similar Products: More affordable options

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Daily Shade Lotion SPF 15 ($20): You’ll get nearly six times the amount of product out of Alba’s huge 32-ounce bottle of lotion for approximately half the price of Supergoop!. While the SPF 15 may be a deterrent for some (like I said, I prefer at least SPF 30), for days you’ll spend mostly inside, you can get away with a slightly lower SPF.

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion with Sunscreen ($18): Another affordable sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid is Lubriderm, which is SPF 15 and has been clinically proven to moisturize skin for 24 hours. It does, however, contain oxybenzone. In terms of feel, I found the formula to be lighter than Supergoop!, but just as hydrating.

