Supergoop Is Launching a First-of-its-Kind Bioretinol Mineral Sunscreen

The jury is still out on if you really need a 24K gold serum or fermented essence, but after years of speaking with professionals and testing every product under the sun, there is one thing I know for sure: everyone can benefit from sunscreen and some type of retinoid. If you’re in the market to add both to your routine, well, you’re in luck. On December 20, Supergoop! is launching the Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40, a first-of-its-kind mineral sunscreen and bioretinol fluid.

If you’re a skin care aficionado, you may be raising your brows at the thought of using a bio-retinol formula during the day—traditional retinoids are often suggested for nighttime use since they can break down in the sunlight fairly quickly and cause skin sensitivities—and ours did too. We caught up with the founder of Supergoop!'s founder, Holly Thaggard, before the launch to get all our questions answered. Ahead, everything you want to know about the Supergoop! Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40, including our honest review.

The Brand

Unlike other skincare brands, Supergoop! discovered its mission at recess, not the beauty aisle. Thagard first introduced the brand into Texas classrooms to help students protect themselves from UV damage during playtime. One of the brand's pillars is the belief that SPF is for every day, not just for active days by the pool or beach. Over 15 years after its genesis, Supergoop! continues to revolutionize the SPF game, introducing sun protection into products like skin luminizers, eyeshadow, and glossy lip balms. The brand commits to its “No List,” which details every potentially harmful ingredient it will never use, ensuring its formulas are reef-safe and cruelty-free.

The Inspiration

Supergoop! doesn’t stop at offering just traditional sunscreen formulas, which is evident in its launch of things like SPF-enhanced vitamin C serums and eye creams. “We’re always inspired by the idea of going where no SPF has gone before, and that was certainly a big motivation for Daily Dose BioRetinol + Mineral SPF 40,” Thagard tells Byrdie exclusively. “And while all of our formulas are so innovative, we’ve captured something really special with our Daily Dose franchise in particular. We knew we wanted to expand upon that with something else that was a really nuanced combination of powerhouse skincare ingredients and SPF.” Thagard also explains that Supergoop!’s friends and fans are always in mind when formulating new products and says that “there’s been so much talk about mineral SPF and gentle—yet powerful—protection,” which catapulted Daily Dose BioRetinol + Mineral SPF 40’s launch.

The Formula

While some research shows that traditional retinoids have the ability to absorb some UV radiation, the consensus is still up in the air as to whether or not they’re entirely practical for daytime use. This formula contains bakuchiol, however, which is a plant-based retinol alternative (which Supergoop! calls a bioretinol) that’s safe to use twice a day. “The benefit of using BioRetinol with SPF during the day is to give your skin the ultimate dose of protection and anti-aging benefits. On their own, bioretinols and SPFs are two powerhouse anti-aging ingredients. But together, they work even harder to break the cycle of skin damage by helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, helping to prevent future damage from happening.”

To help keep the skin firm, the Supergoop! Daily Dose BioRetinol + Mineral SPF 40 also contains L-Carsonine, a peptide that can help boost collagen while protecting it from blue light. In addition, olive esters and glycerin help boost moisture levels in the skin, while a potent antioxidant blend of grape seed extract, green tea extract, and English Oak bark extract protects the skin against free radicals.

“The ingredient I’m most excited about is English Oak bark extract,” explains Thagard. “This powerful ingredient helps reduce the visible effects of free radicals, filters pollution, and protects and prolongs brightening, skin-smoothing benefits. It even has a slight, natural tint that allows for a seamless blend and removal of the white cast that is often associated with mineral sunscreen formulas.”

How to Use the Supergoop! Daily Dose BioRetinol + Mineral SPF 40

As with all SPF formulas, you’ll want to finish your morning routine with a layer of the Daily Dose BioRetinol + Mineral SPF 40. You can use the “two-fingers” method, which calls for you to line your first two fingers from the knuckle to the tip with sunscreen and then blend that amount onto your face, neck, decolletage, and ears.

Thagard reveals that even though the product uses bakuchiol, you can still use it alongside your nightly retinoid rituals: “We made sure that this formula was gentle enough to be used in tandem with a nighttime retinol, should someone’s skincare routine depend upon that.”

Additionally, Supergoop! always makes an effort to create products that align with all skin types and sensitivity levels. Still, Thagard advises, “even though bakuchiol is a natural, gentle alternative to retinol, we recognize that all skin is different, and there is a possibility that someone may experience side effects when using a new product like this. So, as with any products, we recommend checking in with your doctor or dermatologist, and/or patch testing to monitor for any skin sensitivities.”

My Review

Here’s the tea: despite my freckle-prone skin, I tend to avoid mineral sunscreen formulas since they often leave a chalky film and white cast on my skin. That doesn’t mean I don’t use sunscreen, though—I just stick with chemical formulas daily. Yet, in the case of the Supergoop! Daily Dose BioRetinol + Mineral SPF 40, it was love at first drop. This formula has a tint that is actually pigmented enough to use on my olive complexion while simultaneously leaving no trace of color behind once blended. Plus, its fluid texture feels lightweight and seeps into my skin almost immediately, meaning I don’t have to rub this formula into my skin for as long as I would with other mineral formulas. It offers a pretty, radiant finish that I’d typically get at with an oil-serum hybrid, making it a great moisturizing base for my dewy no-makeup-makeup days. All in all, I’m glad to report that I’ve finally found a mineral sunscreen that can shield my skin against sun damage and blue light radiation while feeling weightless and providing my skin with a glass-like finish.

On December 20, you can shop the Supergoop! Daily Dose BioRetinol + Mineral SPF 40 onsupergoop.com for $46. For now, sign up for first access here—run, don’t walk for skin that’s moisturized and well protected.

