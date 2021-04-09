Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is key. The Supergoop! CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50 will help eliminate shine, even out your skin tone, and with a high SPF count, protect you all day whether you’re inside or outdoors.

We put the Supergoop! CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Maybe you’ve heard of CC cream before or even tried a few formulas as it’s widely gained popularity over the last few years. The main goal of CC Cream is to color correct the skin, helping to eliminate any kind of hyperpigmentation so skin looks more smooth and even. Another important fact about CC Cream is that it also contains SPF to help protect skin against the harmful rays of the sun. From light-weight to mousse textures, CC Cream has evolved into many different products and formulas. So what do you get when you take CC Cream and add a high dose of protective SPF? I put SuperGoop’s new CC Cream to the test and the results were quite pleasing.

Ahead, my thoughts on what might very well be your new go-to product.

Supergoop! CC Screen Best for: All skin types Uses: Color-correct, even skin’s appearance, and provide SPF protection Potential Allergens: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, apple extract, seaweed, Irish moss Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide 4%, zinc oxide 20% Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $39 About the Brand: Founded 14 years ago by Holly Thaggard, Supergoop’s mission is to provide products that shield against the sun's harmful UV rays.

About My Skin: Oily/combination skin with visible pores

I have oily/combination skin and my pores are visible. I have a skincare regimen that I practice every day, and I do wear some sort of makeup daily as well. It usually consists of a light foundation, concealer, cream blush and highlight, bronzer, and brow gel. I do have occasional acne breakouts, so I tend to gravitate towards products that can help diminish the look of pimples or spots.

SPF is very important to me, and I wear it all over my face, neck, and ears each day before applying makeup. During warmer months my skin can tend to be oily all over, yet it still has dry patches and feels drier during the colder months. My foundation doesn’t usually contain SPF in it, but I am always willing to try formulas that contain SPF as I like as much protection as I can get.

How to Apply: Fingers, brush, or sponge

You can apply this product with your fingers, foundation brush, or sponge, just make sure the sponge can blend well and isn’t absorbing most of the product. If you’re going to use a sponge, I recommend the Beauty Blender, simply because you can wet it and the sponge helps to blend evenly. I prefer to use a foundation brush when applying this CC cream as it allows for an even blend and distribution of product all over my face, and I don’t get any residue on my fingers. If you want the look of a tinted moisturizer, you can opt for mixing the CC cream and your daily moisturizer for more of a sheen.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Controls oil and shine

This CC cream covers well and is buildable, yet keep in mind it needs to be applied to very hydrated skin, or dry patches of skin will show through. Seeing as it’s more of a matte formula, it does help control oil and shine for oily skin types, yet if you find yourself on the drier side, you will want to wear the proper moisturizer before applying for the best results.

I was pleased with the coverage of this CC cream as it truly is a product that you can wear instead of your foundation, and it also lasts throughout the day without wearing off.

Overall, if you’re looking for something that covers well and has high SPF protection, this product is an excellent choice to try.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: A great price point

To find a CC cream that covers well and offers a high SPF under $40 is a great value. Seeing as the cream is on the thicker side and can be worn as daily makeup, it could easily replace a more expensive foundation, or sub in on days when you feel like wearing something different. Compared to similar products on the market, the price is within the range of what most CC creams are, and at a size of 1.6 oz, it is sure to last for some time.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You've got options

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream ($39): At the same price point as Supergoop! CC Screen, this option also contains SPF to protect skin's barrier and provides similar benefits. It provides moisture, is skin-smoothing, and evens out skin tone.

Lune+Aster CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 50+/PA+++ ($52): Ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and sea buckthorn, grace this cc cream's formula. At a higher price (more similar to foundation prices), this cream seems expensive, but you'll be happy with the results.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40 ($40): You can't go wrong with this full-coverage, matte CC cream. Its oil-free formula makes it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.