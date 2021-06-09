Supergoop!: Brand Review and 10 of Our Favorite Products

If you’re like me—a fair-skinned, redhead who loves to spend time outdoors—then you’re all too aware of how easily your skin can burn. You know how it goes: You could walk outside to take your pup on a walk around the block only to come back and notice an obvious ping glow spreading across your cheeks and arms. Hell, you could sit at your desk in front of a large window only to get up to go to the bathroom and notice that somehow, someway, your face looks flushed without so much as stepping outside. Such is the reality of UV rays—they’ll get you when you least suspect them to.

Because of that, finding a sunscreen that not only protects your skin but feels comfortable in the process is so paramount. And, it’s because of that very notion that cult-favorite suncare brand Supergoop! came to life. What started with an everyday sunscreen that consumers (and dermatologists) quickly grew akin to expanded into an entire collection of skincare products made with sun protection at their very core.

“I was inspired to create Supergoop! to change the way the world thinks about sunscreen after a close friend was diagnosed with skin cancer,” Supergoop! Founder Holly Thaggard says. “I learned that skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. and that it’s also primarily preventable with the use of daily SPF. But through my research, I discovered the number one reason why people don’t wear SPF is that it doesn’t feel good on the skin.”

And so, she set out to address that by developing a clean, high-quality sunscreen product that folks would be glad to wear every day. That’s how the brand’s Everyday SPF 50 was born. But that was back in 2007, and a lot has changed since then. Namely, Supergoop! Offers a whole lot more than your basic clean sunscreen.

“At Supergoop!, our goal is to make SPF feel so good that you look forward to applying it every single day,” Thaggard says. “We know there is no one-size-fits-all SPF, so we offer over 40 options in both clean chemical and 100% mineral formats to make wearing sunscreen easier than ever. Our suite of products redefines how, when, and where SPF is used, including a setting mist and powder for SPF reapplication over makeup, invisible, weightless primers, the first-ever sunscreen-infused eyeshadow, and even a Vitamin C + SPF serum.”

The point is, when it comes to suncare, Thaggard is constantly dreaming up new ways to fit sun protection into beauty formulas where you may not necessarily expect it. And, when creating said formulas, she’s doing so with everyone, regardless of your skin type or tone, age, gender, or lifestyle in mind.

“We know that in order to change the way the world thinks about sunscreen, we have to offer options for everyone, everywhere,” she says. “We’re all about making SPF more accessible by introducing innovative, never-before-seen formats and feel-good formulas that make it easy to incorporate SPF into your daily routine, no matter what your day has in store.”

And with that, we urge you to read on for our favorite Supergoop! products and links to our full reviews.