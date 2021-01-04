Meet Superegg: The Vegan, Egg-Shaped Skincare Product All Over Instagram

Superegg is the latest buzzy vegan skincare brand blowing up your Instagram feed. The line's sleek, round, eggshell white containers are the eggy-est thing we've seen in skincare yet. "Why is 'egg' in the name if it's vegan?" is probably what you're thinking, but unlike many other conundrums that came out of 2020, we have the answer.

Superegg is the brainchild of Erica Choi, a NY-licensed esthetician and leading lifestyle influencer behind Egg Canvas (she was also formerly the VP of Digital Design of Barneys New York). She's married all of these roles to produce a new clean beauty brand based on the concept of the egg, using vegan ingredients like soy protein and rice extract to recreate the same skincare benefits. The initial launch features the Sound Renewal Moisturizer ($60) a gel-cream moisturizer and the Gentle Elements Cleanser ($34), a foaming, cream cleanser.

Superegg BEST FOR: All skin types USES: Gently cleansing and hydrating skin KEY INGREDIENTS: Vitamin C, AHA, Vitamin B5, Squalane, PHA, Lecithin, Vitamin E BYRDIE CLEAN?: Yes PRICE: from $34 ABOUT THE BRAND: Founded in 2020 by Erica Choi, Superegg uses vegan and clean ingredients to recreate the skincare benefits of eggs.

Superegg Sound Renewal Moisturizer $60 Shop

"Smooth, egg-like, balanced skin starts from within, and with a harmony of nutrition and design, each component of an egg—the egg white, yolk, and eggshell—is a graceful expression of balance," Choi explains to Byrdie. Drawing inspiration from her Korean upbringing, she says eggs were a key part of those beauty rituals. "I’ve grown up observing my grandmother and mother apply different parts of eggs onto their faces. Historically, this stemmed from advanced egg-based beauty practices from the first millennium in Asia, where eggs have played a storied role in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese beauty practices."

Superegg Gentle Elements Cleanser $34 Shop

"Despite my love for eggs, we felt strongly about making our products vegan due to the rise of animal and egg-related issues, such as allergens, diseases, and preservatives," Choi adds, which is how the concept of Superegg’s vegan duplexes came about. Because each part of an egg contains properties that literally feed your skin, the plan was to concoct a "powerful plant-based equivalent per egg component."

You'll find the Yolk Duplex in the Sound Renewal Moisturizer ($60) which recreates the hydrating and brightening properties of, you guessed it, the yolk. The White Duplex can be found in the Gentle Elements Cleanser ($34) which along with gently cleansing helps restore balance and like the egg whites in your favorite DIY mask, helps to firm and lift, all while reducing excess sebum. Along with the aforementioned soy protein and rice extract, tremella mushroom plays a vital role in Superegg's hydrating formulas.

Key Ingredients Tremella mushroom can hold up to 500 times its weight in water, making it a powerful hydrator and a popular skincare ingredient. It also has anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties so it’s ideal for dry and acne-prone skin.

Sounds eggcellent, no? (Sorry, we couldn't resist.) Byrdie's Editorial Director Faith Xue thought so, citing the cleanser as one of her new favorites. "I love the creamy lather and the fact that it melts off all my makeup and leaves my skin looking (and feeling) clean, but not overly dry," she says.

Of the moisturizer, she say this: "This gel-cream hybrid moisturizer is the perfect light moisturizer for my combination skin. I’m obsessed with the ingredients list—it’s clean and full of all my favorite skincare ingredients, from peptides to mushrooms to antioxidants." Like Choi, she grew up with her grandmother telling her all about why eggs are a superfood for the skin. "I love that this product gives me all of the same benefits without actually having to put egg on my face," she says. "I did have to slather on an extra layer before bed to make sure my skin felt super-hydrated and not-tight, so if you’re especially dry, you might want a heavier moisturizer during the winter months."

The next innovations hatching from the brand are two masks, one for calming and one for rejuvenating skin. And yes, they will harness the same egg-squisite skincare power with absolutely no eggs harmed in the making.

Shop the cleanser and moisturizer now on Superegg.nyc and get notified about the upcoming launches.