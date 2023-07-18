The Sunset Aura Manicure Trend Brings Endless Summer Energy to Your Nails

You've just got to love a manicure style that brings together multiple trends in a cohesive way. Like strawberry milk nails and glazed vanilla French manis before them, sunset aura nails do precisely that, marrying social-beloved aura nails and bright pops of summertime color.

And the best part? Sunset aura nails can be tailored to your energy and what you want. Feeling bold? Go for red. Want to show off your loving side? Add in a pop of pink. There are so many ways to create sunset aura nails that are unique and wholly your own. Intrigued? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

What Are Sunset Aura Nails?

"Sunset aura nails are aura nails in sunset tones—think orange, pink, purple, and sky blue," says Brittany Boyce, celebrity manicurist for Nails of LA. Since this nail trend can be done in so many different ways, you really can't go wrong as long as you stick to colors reminiscent of a sunset.

Behind the Trend

Sunset aura nails started gaining major popularity during festival season, with celebs and concert-goers rocking vibrant aura nails. "From what I've seen, people are becoming more interested in learning about their auras," explains Boyce. "I think this trend plays off that curiosity and fascination."

Boyce adds that "the vibrancy and customization" draw many people to the style, too. "It's a great way to showcase your energy through color and for individuals to showcase their unique style," she says.



How to Get Sunset Aura Nails

Want to get in on the sunset aura trend? It's easier than you might think and only requires a few steps. Whether you're into gel, regular 'ole nail polish, or even airbrushing, there's a way to make it work.



"Airbrush machines are more commonly used by professionals, but I've also used ombré sponges to create these types of looks," says Boyce. "Regardless, if you're using gel polish or regular polish, start with your base color, then apply your secondary color on your nail art sponge." Then, start pressing it into the center of your nail. "Repeat multiple times until you get a proper blend, then go in with your third color and do the same thing but in a smaller area or directly in the center," she instructs.

While Boyce says it takes practice to perfect a sunset aura manicure, she notes that your top coat will help with the blending process. And if you're using "regular nail polish at home, let each color dry in between before applying a new color," she says.