Tower 28’s Sunscreen Foundation Might Replace Our Other Complexion Products for Good

If you have sensitive skin, finding the right complexion products can be a struggle. Add in eczema, and you never know how your skin is going to react. Tower 28’s brand new (and first-ever) foundation was made just for this dilemma.

SunnyDays SPF 30 Sunscreen Foundation ($30) is a buildable, light-to-medium coverage foundation that doesn’t cause flare-ups or irritation. It’s also the first complexion product to receive the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, so if you have sensitive skin, this might be your holy grail foundation.



Developed with celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty, the foundation offers mineral sunscreen protection (without the white cast) in 14 flexible shades. Promising a natural, skin-like finish, we couldn't resist putting this launch to the test. For more on how to use the foundation and see it in action, read on.



Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Sunscreen Foundation $30 Shop

The Formula

On top of its buildable coverage, mineral sunscreen formula, and blue light protection, this foundation offers plenty of skincare benefits. Aloe vera helps soothe stressed skin, and white sage, which is anti-inflammatory, acts as an antioxidant. The non-nano zinc formula is also alcohol-free and reef-safe.



"SunnyDays was created with ease of application in mind. This means there's no wrong way to apply," Bhatty explains. She has a few different methods for getting the most out of the product, but one easy way to use it is to skip the tools altogether. "You can apply directly to the skin with your fingertips and blend out."

Tower 28

If you can't part with your beauty blender and brushes, don't worry—they work with the foundation just as well as your fingertips. You can even take a cue from Bhatty and use both. "You can also use a foundation brush or a damp cosmetic sponge for a softer finish," she explains. "I use a hybrid—but I always find myself using my hands to blend and perfect."

No matter what your go-to application method is, Kirin explains that "this is a super flexible, easily blended product that has a natural finish and takes the guesswork out of how to apply." Sounds like a dream foundation to us. Read on for our honest reviews of the latest launch from Tower 28.



The Reviews

Chinea Rodriguez, News Writer

Chinea Rodriguez

"I was pretty impressed by this foundation, from the coverage to the finish. I expected something more like a sheer tinted moisturizer, but I loved the coverage and how buildable it was without being cakey. I don't have really sensitive skin, so I'm not as concerned about foundations being irritating—but I do worry about them feeling too heavy or greasy. Luckily, this felt weightless and stayed matte (but not too matte) throughout the day. I think it's my new everyday foundation."



Madeline Hirsch, Sr. News Editor

Madeline Hirsch

"I'm not exaggerating when I say SunnyDays made me rethink my entire makeup routine. To be honest, I don't usually go for multi-purpose foundations. I'm very prone to breakouts, and I struggle to find that perfect Goldilocks balance of medium coverage, dewy finish, and genuinely non-comedogenic formula.

"That being said, Tower 28 has (once again) exceeded my expectations. The formula is gorgeous and buildable—I even successfully concealed my under-eyes. And, the finish is light and airy, making my skin look like… well, skin. Plus, I'm currently going on five consecutive days of use without a single pimple. With the added benefit of SPF, I think I've found my new daily all-in-one. This product might just make me retire my other foundations for good."

Aimee Simeon, Sr. Beauty Editor

Aimee Simeon

"I have always been a bit scared of tinted sunscreens. The hybrid category pairs together the two makeup products that can go really, really wrong on brown skin. Still, with all the hype around Tower28, I was excited to give this new formula a try. I'll start with the good: the texture of this product is impressive. Three lines from the skinny tipped nozzle gave me just enough product to even out my complexion. It has a lightweight velvet finish—I almost forgot there was even SPF in this since it wasn't thick, greasy, or tacky. It blended into my skin nicely, and I can easily see myself replacing my daily foundation for this. My only wish is that I had one shade up from 45 (Silver Lake,) which I feel would be my perfect match. Still, that's nothing a little bronzer and contour can't fix."



Jesa Calaor, Editor

Jesa Calaor

"Tower28 SunnyDays Broad Spectrum SPF 30 sweeps across skin to create a soft, airbrushed finish. It’s like an IG filter in a tube—but one that doesn’t cover up the tiny beauty marks on my cheeks and upper lip that I love. Even better is how it's spiked with SPF 30, adding protection on top of my everyday SPF."



SunnyDays SPF 30 Sunscreen Foundation will be available October 12 but you can join the waitlist now at Tower28beauty.com.

