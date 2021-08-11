15 of the Best Sunglasses Chains for Every Style

Sunglasses have come a long way when it comes to choices. Gone are the days when your options were essentially plain black shades: Now, regardless of whether you need prescription lenses, want to match your outfit, or simply want to protect your eyes from the sun, there's a significant range of options to fit any aesthetic and budget.

Once you find a pair of sunglasses that suits your face and fits comfortably, you won’t want to lose them. There's something about finding a style that feels right on you, and while you can always replace a missing pair, it's never quite the same. An excellent way to ensure you don't find yourself in that situation is to get a sunglasses chain to keep them safely around your neck whenever they're off your face. Ahead, see 15 fun, trendy, and versatile sunglasses chains to keep your favorite shades close.

While these chains are marketed for your face masks (and that's definitely a great use for them, too), Sterling Forever's classy chain works equally well with your sunglasses. It's available in silver and gold and measures 18” long—talk about a functional style statement.

This lightweight mask and sunglasses chain is a multifunctional, limited-edition Kesha collaboration featuring a Yin Yang coin and the singer's logo on the back. It comes with two connectors so that you can wear the chain with your shades, as a lanyard, or double wrapped as a choker. It's available in silver and gold and measures 29.5" long.

While it's nice to treat yourself, it can be equally rewarding (if not more so) to do something that helps someone in need. Each purchase from Oiya, including the 38" Shell Sunglasses Chain, feeds a child through donations to the ShareTheMeal charity.

This handcrafted sunglasses chain is an easy way to add a little pizzazz to your day with freshwater pearls, seed beads, and 24-karat gold plating. It measures 21" long and is available in black, navy blue, cream, white, gold, and pearl.

This affordable 30" sunglasses chain is sleek and pairs particularly well with tortoise frames. The brass links have an edgy appeal and will stand out alongside whatever trends you're wearing.

Keep your favorite shades or mask within reach with this Anthropologie sunglasses chain. It has a vintage appearance, and since it's clear, it works well with just about any color that you may be wearing. It measures 31” long.

Working from home is no reason not to take advantage of getting yourself this handmade Waterlyly Goods chain. Pop it onto your blue-light-blocking glasses and stand out on your next Zoom call, or pair it with sunglasses on a coffee run. The chain is available in two lengths, 24” and 36”.

The amber tone of this 25" sunglasses chain will blend well with your summer whites and warm, bulky beige sweaters. The dark beads enhance the gold chain and will look great against a sun-kissed makeup look.

This chunky sunglasses chain from ASOS is the ideal statement piece: It stands out yet blends with whatever you're wearing. The silver tones look great with denim and summer blends, but we also recommend rocking it this winter with darker tones to fully appreciate the look.

This chic, '80s-inspired sunglasses chain is a part of the brand’s Kennedy Collection, which features two classic designs available with 925 sterling silver and 18-karat gold finishes. The base of this style is stainless steel with a polished gold finish, making it fashionable and durable.

No one wants a sunglasses chain that's uncomfortably heavy, and the Claire & Clara iteration keeps things lightweight with its thin bars. The ring design adds to the elegance, making it something you'll look forward to wearing. An added bonus is that the 29" chain also functions as a necklace or face mask lanyard.

While shiny items are fun, a matte finish can also scream elegance and individuality. This chunky, jet-black sunglasses chain has adjustable silicone loops to pair with various types of eyewear. It measures 26” long.

If you have a sense of style all your own, then this summer-ready sunglasses chain is for you. Made from blue glass Miyuki beads by women artisans in Colombia, it pairs well with a classic V-neck tee or crisp white button-down. It measures 25” long.

If you're looking for a bold statement piece, this chain by Machete is a great option. It's ultra-chunky and will work well whether you're rocking trend-forward shades or your favorite pair of reading glasses.

Sugarfix by BaubleBar makes choice simple by providing three different types of sunglasses chains—this way, you can wear whichever you prefer depending on your mood. Two are 24" and one is 34", so you get to switch up the silhouette as much as the color.