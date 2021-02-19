28 Sunflower Tattoos That'll Brighten Your Day

Sunflowers are a popular choice for tattoo designs, and for good reason. Aside from just being generally pretty to look at, sunflowers hold a lot of different meanings. Along with their attachment to nature, their uplifting appearance makes them a symbol of happiness and light. More specifically, Chinese culture considers the sunflower a sign of good luck and longevity. In general, though, sunflowers can represent anything from joy and warmth to faithfulness and fertility.

The best thing about sunflower tattoos, though, is that they can mean whatever you want ... or even nothing at all. If you find yourself drawn to the bright flower as a design, here are 28 sunflower tattoos to spark your imagination.