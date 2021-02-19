28 Sunflower Tattoos That'll Brighten Your Day

Sunflowers are a popular choice for tattoo designs, and for good reason. Aside from just being generally pretty to look at, sunflowers hold a lot of different meanings. Along with their attachment to nature, their uplifting appearance makes them a symbol of happiness and light. More specifically, Chinese culture considers the sunflower a sign of good luck and longevity. In general, though, sunflowers can represent anything from joy and warmth to faithfulness and fertility.
The best thing about sunflower tattoos, though, is that they can mean whatever you want ... or even nothing at all. If you find yourself drawn to the bright flower as a design, here are 28 sunflower tattoos to spark your imagination.
Van Gogh Tattoo
Sunflower tattoos don’t always have to be of the real-life flower. Take inspiration from art, like with this rendition of Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting.
Thigh Tattoo
Sunflowers make for great thigh tattoos because you can design them to twist and grow within a large space. This placement is also a great opportunity to add other flowers and make a bouquet.
Fineline Tattoo
Sunflowers also make for beautiful fineline tattoos, and you can up the daintiness by opting for colored outlines rather than black. Add a word or a phrase to personalize it, or keep it as just the floral.
Wrapped Tattoo
Sunflowers make great designs for placement somewhere where it would wrap around, like on your outer arm. Just as they look great from any angle, they manage to look great when a bit warped as well.
Minimal Tattoo
Because of the almost over-exaggerated features of a sunflower, the flower still manages to look good in the most basic of designs. In this tattoo, the big petals offset the heavy shading, keeping it from feeling overwhelmed.
Tiny Tattoo
Sunflowers can be shrunk down into even the smallest of designs to fit into any area of your body you want. Incorporating small bits of white can help offset the cramped feel of the details as well.
Wilting Tattoo
Despite sunflowers being a sign of growth and life, a wilting flower can look just as beautiful. Placing it somewhere hidden, like on the ribs, fortifies its “dark” vibe and makes it even more unique.