Every week, I love spending Sundays using my favorite skincare products after a week of makeup-wearing, work stress, and many hours in front of a computer screen. This is my day to bring life back to my pores with rejuvenating products ahead of another busy week. While my routine varies depending on what my skin needs, I like combining masks, serums, and an excellent moisturizer to lock it all in.

In the spirit of looking for the next great moisturizer to add to my lineup, it’s only right I spend this Sunday with Riley—Sunday Riley, that is. The Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream has been a bucket list item of mine for a while. I’ve held back on purchasing the product because it costs a pretty penny, so I was so excited to review it and finally see if this moisturizer can pass the test and bring life back into my dry skin. Keep reading for my full review to learn whether this product was as refreshing as an ice-cold glass of water.

Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream Best for: Dry skin types Uses: A moisturizer that instantly brings hydration back to dry skin while strengthening the natural moisture barrier for healthier, more nourished skin over time.

Byrdie Clean? Yes Key Ingredients: Coconut, pomegranate, ceramides, vitamin F Potential Allergens: Not likely Price: $65 About the Brand: Sunday Riley creates powerful skincare products with high-tech formulas that deliver fast, visible results. The brand stands by its Green Technology Commitment, its pledge to only produce eco-friendly, safe products and use practices such as small batch production without artificial fragrances, mineral oil, or sulfate cleansers.

About My Skin: Dry, especially in winter

If you’re an avid Byrdie reader, you may be familiar with my skin from my other reviews. If you’re new here, welcome: My name is Celeste, and I have dehydrated skin. If you have a drier skin type like me, you might understand how uncomfortable it can be to have skin that doesn't produce the amount of moisture it needs. I’m always seeking skincare products to keep my skin hydrated throughout the day, be it a powerful serum or a nourishing moisturizer. I must admit that the summer months (when I tested this product) are way more manageable than the drier winter season, but I'm still constantly looking for moisture wherever I can get it.

The Ingredients: High-quality moisture agents

Sunday Riley's Ice Ceramide Moisturizer is full of ingredients that work to provide deep, lasting nourishment for dry skin. First up, there's the ceramides mentioned in the name. According to the eponymous brand's CEO and founder in an informational video, ceramides build "a protective envelope that creates a barrier around your skin and prevents external aggressors from going in." They help seal water into the skin, which is exactly what you need if you have a dehydrated complexion.

Riley also mentions that the moisturizer "has hygroscopic ingredients that absorb water, which will give you a great layer of moisture." Beetroot extract and pomegranate work together to attract hydration into your skin and keep it there, resulting in lasting nourishment that only gets better with consistent use.

The Ice Ceramide Moisturizer also contains coconut, which has great moisturizing properties that you may already love in hair products or in ultra-hydrating drinks. I was personally a bit nervous about this ingredient because I've found that coconut can clog my pores and make me break out, but I stayed hopeful that this wouldn't be the case with this product.

How to Apply: Morning and night

Sunday Riley's Ice Ceramide Moisturizer is suitable for use both day and night to lock in moisture. The brand advises using it as the last step in your routine. I chose to apply it where I usually would use moisturizer in my routine, after serums and toners but before sunscreen.

Because the moisturizer has a thick texture, I chose to use it only once per day, as part of my morning routine. I didn’t want to overwhelm my skin with such a rich product and risk buildup in my pores, and I could always up the frequency to twice a day during winter when my skin is drier. Each time I used it, I worked a dime-sized amount of moisturizer into my skin and hoped for the best.

The Results: Plump, hydrated skin

As previously mentioned before, Sunday Riley's Ice Ceramide Moisturizer is thick. From the moment I scooped a small amount to test on my forearm, I knew this product wasn't playing any games. I was pleasantly surprised that the rich texture wasn’t too difficult to work into my skin. My pores immediately absorbed the product, which let me know how much my skin had needed the hydration boost. Immediately, my complexion looked plump and moisturized with a hint of dewiness.

As the day went on, my skin held up pretty well. I loved how plump my skin looked, and not once did it look or feel dry. On the flip side, the moisturizer did add a bit too much dewiness for my liking, and I had to use a blotting cloth once. Still, I prefer that over the discomfort of feeling dry. If you have oily skin, a more lightweight formula (such as a gel cream) may be better for you, but if you have drier skin like me, it could be your hero product.

The Value: A worthwhile investment

I’ll give it to you straight: This product isn’t cheap. Sunday Riley's Ice Ceramide Moisturizer will run you $65 for a 1.7-oz. jar, which I found to be a bit pricey. However, If you’re struggling with dehydrated skin, the investment can be worth it. This product will accomplish the assignment and give your skin exactly what it needs if it fits within your budget. If it doesn't, don't despair as dryness is a common issue and brands at every price point offer deeply hydrating products to help solve it.

