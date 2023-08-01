"Sun Bask" Skin Is Everywhere—Here's How to Get the Warm, Dewy Look

There's something about this time of year that gives us the full-body tingles. The days are longer, the warm breeze hits just right, and al fresco dining makes us feel alive again. The season also brings about new beauty trends to reinvigorate our senses. We've had glazed donut skin, vampire skin, lip "bloss", and all the "cores" TikTok could ever imagine (corsagecore is my favorite, but that's beside the point). We've had "lip liner" nails, chrome drip nails, and manicures that look champagne-frosted. We've even dabbled in finger eyeliner to create a more effortless wing. Now, we're all about "sun bask" skin. Let me explain.

The Trend

Imagine the warm, dewy glow you get while basking in the sunlight on one of those perfect-weather days. It yields the perfect magic-hour light and flushed-skin glow. That's sun bask skin.

It’s never the *strongest* to define one thing against something else, but it’s our dewy summer skin obligation to put sun bask skin against the ever-trending latte makeup routine. While the latte makeup trend is making its rounds on TikTok for creating a sun-kissed glow that looks like you’ve spent hours in the sun, sun bask skin makes it appear like you’re spending ample leisure time basking in direct sunlight. Think tons of blush and a dash of bronzer, an iridescent complexion, and plump, glossy lips.



Where We’ve Seen It

Sun bask skin has roots in a few previous trends. If you mix underpainting (made popular by Mary Phillips, a makeup artist who works with a ton of celebrities—including Hailey Bieber), with blush contouring, shower skin, and top it off with this lip gloss hack, you've got sun bask skin.

When thinking about what sun bask skin looks like IRL, just imagine any It-girl currently on vacation: Sofia Richie Grainge and Dua Lipa both showed off their take on the trend, sporting glowing skin and a bright flush. If you’re in the market for a less dewy approach to the trend, Emma Roberts shared her best sun bask look with lit-from-within skin—not overtly dewy skin—plus a just-bitten lip tint.

How to Get the Look

While we can't all stay perpetually basking in sunlight, this beauty trend is easily recreated with a few key makeup products. The formula is this: Your dewiest skincare, pink-orange blush, a bit of bronzer, glossy highlighter, and a juicy tinted lip.

First, you’ll want to prep your skin with an ultra-dewy skincare routine, so look for products that contain hyaluronic acid, peptides, or vitamin C. After that, you can use a glow-enhancing product with super-fine shimmer inside like the Saie’s Glowy Super Gel ($28) or Supergoop’s Glow Screen ($38)—this’ll help mimic the natural glow that happens when sunlight hits the skin.

Next, use your favorite cream contour and hydrating concealer to under-paint the skin in light layers—this is a crucial step for sun bask skin because applying your makeup in one thick layer may mask your glowing base. Then, if you choose, use a hydrating liquid foundation to blend your contour and concealer together.

Following that, apply a pink-orange or red cream blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend the color towards the top of your cheekbones. (Cream or liquid blush is imperative for this trend—powder products will nix any chances of a juicy summer glow.) If you have oily skin and want to set your makeup in place, you can press loose setting powder under your eyes, around your nose, and under your cheekbones before rehydrating your skin with your favorite facial spray.

Finally, brush your brows with a gel, apply a light coat of mascara, and top it all off with a tinted lip gloss for a look that screams I’m spending all day in the sun—even if your summer days are *actually* spent in front of a computer during your 9-5.