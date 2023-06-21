The 7 Biggest Swimwear Trends for Summer 2023, Fresh From Miami Swim Week

Another Paraiso Miami Swim Week has come and gone, and as usual, I’m fighting the desire to donate every bikini I own and start fresh with a new array that aligns with the runway’s hottest looks. This year’s swimwear trends run the gamut, from super sporty to shiny and femme, so if you’re looking for a new favorite suit, you’re in luck. We’ve got options!

Standout shows this season ranged from Sigal’s breezy affair at the Esmé to Matte Collection’s all-white attire beachside runway, proving just how important the week can be for newer brands looking to get the attention of buyers, editors, and influencers alike. Sylvie McCallum, CMO at Seafolly, also shares how important the week is for more established brands looking to break further into the U.S. market.

“This is globally the biggest swim event of the year. I mean, it’s fashion week for swim,” says McCallum. “We are Australia’s largest and most iconic swim brand, so it only makes sense that we participate in the biggest swim event on the fashion calendar.”

At Seafolly’s brunch and beyond, one trend rose above the rest: Versatility. “People want their swim to be versatile. It’s not just to wear it to the beach—that’s not enough,” says McCallum. “They want to be able to pair it with some shorts or a skirt and take them to a bar.”

Along with versatile silhouettes and matching sarongs that double as ready-to-wear, style details like zipper fronts, V-string waists, and contrast trim had their moment. In terms of colors and prints, metallics and shimmers won out against flat fabrics, and patterns paid homage to classic vacation vibes.

Below, check out the top seven trends from Swim Week, and shop our favorite suits to try them for yourself.

Zip Front

Neena Swim / Paraiso Miami Beach

Myriad designers took inspiration from the humble rashguard when dreaming up zipper-front swimwear this season. Good American’s recent collaboration with Body Glove—an OG Kris Jenner favorite brand—proves the look is here to stay.

Contrast Trim

Lain Snow / Paraiso Miami Beach

Rather than keep it simple, solid swimwear was accentuated by white piping or colorful contrast trim whenever possible. A black and white iteration gives Meredith Blake vibes, while anything more vibrant skews retro chic.

Product Picks OOKIOH

OOKIOH

Summersalt

Oneone

Oneone

Paradise Prints

ONEONE / Paraiso Miami Beach

This season’s florals were bright and cheerful, and they all had an island-time feel. Pinks and blues were there for pretty, beachy prints that pair well with a fresh suntan.

Subtle Shimmer

Axil Swim / Paraiso Miami Beach

Last season’s top swim trend reigned supreme yet again this year, with brands opting for subtle but sparkly shimmer fabrics to jazz up simpler separates. Pastels in particular made waves, but there’s something to be said for this look in deeper hues, as seen via Abercrombie and Aerie.

V Strings

Al Zeta / WireImage

If a thong swimsuit seems too intimidating, fake the look with this fuller-coverage trend, which features an extra set of strings at the waist for a faux-thong effect.

Metal Moments

Sinesia Karol / Paraiso Miami Beach

Along with shimmer, a more high-shine look was embraced this season—think Silver Surfer, but make it fashion. Gold, silver, bronze, and more dressed-up bikinis and monokinis as they glistened down the runway.

Matchy Matchy

Sigal / Paraiso Miami Beach

Resortwear had its moment on many of the runways, but the best coverups of the season were simple sarongs and pareos that could be paired with matching swimwear for easy wear from beach to bar—and beyond.