As the weather gets warmer, practicality becomes more and more important from head to toe when planning out your everyday look. To stay cool, we often find ourselves seeking breezy dresses, loose pants, travel-ready layers, and even lightweight shoes, since as we all know, sweltering days can be just as uncomfortable for the feet as anywhere else. Sandals are a popular choice for easy-breezy summer days, and flats are great as an effortless option for evenings or city outings, but what about when the situation (and/or outfit) is best suited for sneakers?

If you're not sure how to work some casual kicks into your style through melting temps, enter summer sneakers. Made from lightweight, breathable fabrics like canvas, cotton, lace, and innovative recycled knits, these are your golden ticket to enjoying the lace-up styles you know and love without feeling uncomfortably hot. Espadrille sneakers are a seasonal fave, as are white leather designs with a minimalist aesthetic (the latter can genuinely work year-round). Not to mention lively colors and whimsical prints from florals to gingham and tie-dye—so fun for summer. Ahead, find 25 pairs of summer sneakers we love.

Superga 2790 Linea Up Platform Sneakers $80 Shop

White canvas sneakers are quintessential summer footwear, and to sweeten the deal, this pair features rose gold eyelets.

Loeffler Randall Keegan Brown Gingham Casual Sneaker $195 Shop

One look at these kicks, and we’re instantly in a summer mindset.

Vince Blair Sneakers $175 Shop

Vince’s woven slip-on sneakers ooze warm weather vibes, especially when paired with head-to-toe white.

Everlane The Forever Sneaker $65 Shop

Build up your canvas sneaker collection with Everlane’s fully recyclable lace-up, available in five fresh-for-summer colors.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Garden Party High Top Sneakers $60 Shop

Get your Chuck Taylor fix for summer by opting for these floral print high-tops.

Keds x Hatch Double Decker Bateau Stripe $85 Shop

A mariner-striped shoe is undoubtedly a warm-weather getaway essential.

Louise et Cie Boyana Lace Sneaker $99 Shop

The lace material of these summer sneakers makes them breathable and utterly heat-proof, plus they'll go with your most airy and fanciful outfits.

Vans Authentic Sneakers $55 Shop

You can’t beat a classic pair of Vans, and this pink checkerboard pattern is lively and fun for summer.

Soludos Ashore Sneaker $109 Shop

Get your pastel fix in Soludos's sustainably crafted lace-ups, made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and non-toxic ink.

Thousand Fell Lace Up Skygazer Sneaker $120 Shop

Perhaps we’re obsessed with summer style inspiration, but to us, the aqua accent on these sneakers is as cool as a coastal breeze.

Madewell Sidewalk Slip-On Sneakers $58 Shop

Say hello to the perfect summer slip-on, made from recycled canvas and naturally sourced rubber.

Universal Thread Brittin Sneakers $25 Shop

Sneakers for summer never seemed so essential until we laid eyes on this woven pair.

Jack Erwin Holly Tournament Sneaker $165 Shop

Jack Erwin’s impeccable two-tone cream and white sneakers are a minimalist’s dream, sure to go with everything from sundresses to shorts.

On Cloud Monochrome Sneakers $130 Shop

If you haven’t already boarded the bandwagon, this endive-colored take on the brand's signature performance mesh feels on point for the season.

Aquatalia Flyn Water Resistant Platform Espadrille Sneaker $295 Shop

For beach days and vacation, sometimes only an espadrille sneaker will do.

Kenneth Cole Kam Accent Leather Sneaker $135 Shop

Counting Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Vice President Kamala Harris as fans, Kenneth Cole’s Kam sneakers are stylish all year round, and we love the neon accent update for summer.

Nike Court Legacy Print Slip-On $60 Shop

Our affinity for tie-dye knows no bounds, making this Nike slip-on a seasonal must.

Aether Dalton Low-Top Sneaker $295 Shop

More than breathable, these sleek leather summer sneakers are shock-absorbing and totally weather-proof. Read: they’ll hold up if you get caught in a summer rainstorm and will stay comfortable even if your itinerary involves 25,000 steps.

Rothy's The Lace Up $165 Shop

Featuring Rothy's signature lightweight knit spun from plastic water bottles, this sneaker is as comfy as it is Earth-friendly, featuring cloud-like cushioning all over.

Good News Palm Canvas High-Top Sneakers $160 Shop

The ultimate summer high-top? Undoubtedly, this white canvas design is a strong contender.

Dolce Vita Vanie Sneakers $75 Shop

These tie-dye slip-ons from Dolce Vita’s eco-conscious collection are just the jaunty finish your denim cut-offs are craving.

Veja Esplar Logo Sneaker $130 Shop

Many sneaker fans already have a pair from Veja on lock. For summer, why not expand your horizons with a neon version?

APL TechLoom Breeze $200 Shop

Not only for training (though you totally can wear them for that), APL’s TechLoom Breeze sneakers have a decidedly summery feel in speckled cream.

Koio Capri White Gum Sneakers $268 Shop

When comfort and sleekness are your priorities, Koio’s white summer sneakers won’t disappoint.

Stuart Weitzman Ryan Low-Top Sneaker $295 Shop

Give the retro trend a try with Stuart Weitzman’s pastel-accented low-tops.