21 Summer Skirts to Show Off Those Legs, Hips, and Body

After a long, cold winter, the sun is finally shining; the temperature is rising, and we can finally say so long to leg prisons (aka pants), and embrace the easy flow of summer outfits. Whether you’re going out with friends, to work, on a hot date, or just don’t feel like putting on shorts, skirts are an easy way to stay cool during the heat of summer while still looking stylish and able to let it all hang out. And, unlike shorts, there are so many kinds of skirts, from mini skirts to long wrap skirts and everything in between.

!f you’re saying a temporary goodbye to your short shorts (or long shorts), check out these summer skirts for the hottest season yet.

Farm Rio Red Good Vibes Wrap Skirt $185.00 Shop

Whether you’re going on a tropical vacation or just hitting margarita night, you’ll feel hot and vacation-ready with this colorful skirt from Farm Rio. You can dress it up with a bright bandeau top or dress it down by tucking in a simple T-shirt. Either way, the colorful print will turn heads.

Loud Bodies “Simona” Skirt Floral Organic Cotton $157.00 Shop

If you’re looking for more of a date night vibe, check out this floral circle skirt that shows a pop of red whenever you’re doing a twirl or two. Perfect for dancing on date night, especially paired with a sexy black cut-out top.



Jibri Red Zebra High Waist Belted Maxi Skirt $185.00 Shop

This stylish full skirt has a lovely side split, perfect for showing a little leg in the summer heat. This delightful zebra pattered skirt goes great with a fitted tee or a button-down blouse for a workwear fit. Best part? It has pockets.

Hope For Flowers 3 Tiered Skirt $350.00 Shop

If you’re still very much in the cottagecore vibes but looking to get a little more dressed up, try this three tiered-layered skirt that gives you causal princesscore vibes, perfect for any weddings or dates that you may have this summer. Especially if you pair it with a puff sleeve crop top.



Ad Astra Seren Silk Skirt $128.00 Shop

You can never go wrong with silk. This stunning, simple silk skirt can be dressed up and down for any occasion you have this summer. Add sneakers for a chill brunch with your friends or coordinate with a silky tank top for a hot date night. The slit detail gives it a touch of sexy as well.



Eloquii Tiered Mini Skirt with Smocking $40.00 Shop

Florals? For summer? Groundbreaking. Seriously though, for a hot summer day, nothing feels better than a fluttery mini skirt that helps you beat the heat while feeling free. The smocking details gives it a cottagecore vibe so you can help live out your Bridgerton fantasies with a modern twist.

Wray Minnie Skirt Acid Apple Gingham $135.00 Shop

One of the hottest trends of 2022, you’ll be seeing the wrap skirt almost everywhere this summer. Add a cute crop top and some chunky sandals and you’ll have your new summer uniform.

Good American Good Waist Mini Skirt $99.00 Shop

Who doesn’t like a good denim skirt for the summer? With the early '00s making a comeback, it’s time to bring back our favorite style with a new twist—a white mini skirt. This high-waisted mini denim skirt adds a sophisticated twist on an old favorite. Create a monochrome look with a white top and matching sandals.

Local European Brisa Draped Skirt $44.00 Shop

If you’ll looking to hit the beach this summer, pick up this sexy draped skirt that goes perfectly with any bikini you have. Double-lined and high-waisted, it’s comfortable enough to rock the beach and the beach bar.

House of Chic 90s Baby Skirt $15.00 Shop

The '90s revival is still in full swing this season, especially as we attend music festivals and backyard barbecues. Enjoy a new spin on the denim skirt by adding a few ruffles. Dress it up with a cowboy hat, boots, and a bandana top to have a good time.



Autumn Adeigbo Aretta Skirt $395.00 Shop

Get colorful with your wardrobe with this delightful A-line skirt from Autumn Adeigbo that adds a rainbow of color to your wardrobe. Pair it with the matching bralette and cardigan, or go on your own with a casual tank or fun blouse for whatever occasion you wear it.



Hanifa Samaria Skirt $129.00 Shop

If you’re looking to embrace mermaid vibes this summer, check out this lovely ruched wrapped skirt that's perfect for resort trips or just hanging at the beach. Add a bikini top and you’re ready to go.



Private Policy Belt Cut-out Skirt-Pink $270.00 Shop

If you’re looking to get a little wild during your summer, check out this cute cut-out skirt to add a touch of sexy to your summer. Add a pair of combat boots and a crop top, or go sweet with some platform sandals and a patterned top.

& Other Stories Flounced Linen Mini Skirt $79.00 Shop

Whether you’re going to work, the park, or a picnic with your date, you’re going to need a linen skirt to help you breathe in the summer heat. Pick up this floral skirt to give a whimsical vibe to your look, by pairing it with a linen blazer for a work ready moment or a puff-sleeve crop for some romance.

Reformation Flounce Skirt $98.00 Shop

Or, go for a classic vibe with this gingham print skirt that gives just enough flare to be fun, but still structured enough to wear to work or any other more professional events you have going on. Add a little wrap top or sleeveless blouse to complete the look.



Madewell Plus MWL Flex Fitness Skirt $50.00 Shop

Who says your only options at the gym are leggings or shorts? Put on this super cute skort that has a pair of biker shirts built in. Perfect for hiking, working out, or just hanging around at home. These also have built-in pockets for your phone and ID.

Kitten D’Amour Coming Up Roses Full Skirt $141.00 Shop

If you’re looking to add a little retro glamour to your look this summer, pick up this cheerful full skirt that can give a '50s vibe to your wardrobe. Pair with a belt and a cotton blouse and you’re ready to roll.

Understated Leather Liberty Skirt $258.00 Shop

Western apparel is making a comeback this season, and we’re all ready to get wild. If you’re looking to add a little western swing to your wardrobe, try this cute leather skirt with stars and stripes on it. Pair with a denim corset or a chambray shirt and you’re ready for the rodeo.

Simon Miller Crochet Wizzy Skirt $395.00 Shop

Whether you’re hitting the beach or the pool, you’ll make some waves in this cute little crochet number that is perfect for a part of your swimwear look or on its own with a cute bucket hat and tube top.

The Frankie Shop Kitou Mini Skirt $113.00 Shop

For all you minimalists out there who can’t stand the slight of color, we have a skirt for you. Check out this pleated mini skirt that keeps it simple in beige. Add a neutral color crop top or a sweater vest to keep wearing dark academia in the summer months.

House of CB Emmy $72.17 Shop

Finally, add some more summer sexiness to your wardrobe with this folded waist mini skirt that has straps that wrap around your waist for a sexy twist. Whether you’re going to cocktail hour or on a first date, everyone will be looking at you. Pair with a long sleeve crop blouse or a bralette to show off the skirt.