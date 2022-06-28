7 Summer Sandal Trends to Spice Up the Season

It’s officially summertime, which means it’s time to break out your sandals at last. Naturally, with a new season comes a new set of trends to be on the lookout for. While you’ll always have your staple slides or your favorite flip flops that you go back to, it’s always exciting to add a few new options to your summer wardrobe. From minimalist flatforms to neon kitten heels, there’s a trend for every style and aesthetic you may be after this summer. So, are you ready to take a look at what summer sandal trends are dominating this summer?

Scroll on for seven summer sandal trends you’re going to want to add to your shopping cart immediately.

Strappy Flatforms

‘90s nostalgia strikes again. This lug sole sandal trend was popular during the 1990s and early 2000s, but we expect to see more of the style popping up this summer. Elevated flatform sandals are also a great alternative to heels for summertime weddings and parties that may be on grass or sand. Pair yours with a midi dress or jumpsuit and you’re set.

Fisherman Sandals

There’s always one “ugly” yet stylish shoe trend that pops up each season, and this summer it’s the fisherman sandal. The style originated in the 1940s and refers to the fishermen who would wear the shoe while spending hours working on wet docks, but in 2022 fashion girls are clamoring to the functional and comfortable design. Who would’ve thought?

Puffy Details

Another unlikely source of inspiration for sandals this summer: Clouds. Puffy, cloud-like sandals have been popping up everywhere, whether it’s slides, platforms, or even heels. The playful, cheeky trend is a worthy addition to your summertime wardrobe.

Chunky Flip Flops

We couldn’t create a summer trend piece without including at least one Y2K-inspired trend. The chunky flip flop isn’t necessarily the most comfortable sandal, but who can resist a touch of the early 2000s? Style a sleek leather pair of chunky thong sandals with a white tee and cutoff shorts for your go-to summer uniform.

Vibrant Shades

We saw brightly colored shoes creep onto the scene in the spring, but this summer vibrantly colored sandals are coming in full force. While this trend may seem mildly intimidating at first, you don’t have to be a maximalist to pull off these sandals. Try pairing with a monochromatic look for a more statement-making moment, or wear them as a subtle pop of color with a neutral-colored outfit.

Funky Wedges

It’s no secret that wedges are having a moment right now, but brands are putting their own unique twist on the sandal for summertime. From ‘70s-inspired colors to a wedge-less wedge (yes, you read that right), these are not your typical, “cheugy” wedges.

All Wrapped Up

A variation of this trend is always a go-to for summertime, whether it’s a gladiator shoe or a lace-up sandal. This season, though, we are seeing more structured sandals that wrap around your leg. The look is giving balletcore with the laces reminiscent of a ballet shoe, which just so happens to be another popular aesthetic right now.