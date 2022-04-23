15 Lightweight Pajamas Perfect for Summer Sleeping

What makes an excellent set of pajamas? The answer comes down to preference. But at the core of the pajama debate is the one key question: Do you sleep hot or cold?



Those living in more pastoral existences might find some happy middle ground. However, if you’re trapped in an apartment controlled by AC or scalding radiators, the decision is made for you. When summer rolls around in New York, I can only bear to sleep in a massive T-shirt. Anything else feels too constricting and I’m bound to overheat.

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite sleepwear for those who kick off the covers (either seasonally or just because). There are gowns made for a sleepy Saturday morning, a set you might just get away with wearing to work, and more. No matter your pick, prepare to cozy up to your coolest slumber yet. Read on for 15 summer pajamas you'll want to add to your collection ASAP.

Lunya Airy Cotton Short Sleeve Set $158.00 Shop

I've been testing this set for a few weeks and can't wait to wear it outside my apartment with loafers for an afternoon movie. The bottoms are uniquely flattering, which can be hard to come by when you're in the market for boxers. The shirt's cropped fit makes this set feel like a special investment for many nights to come.

Desmond & Dempsey Passerine Print Coral $150.00 Shop

Made of 100% cotton, this charming set from Desmond & Dempsey embodies the delight of leisurely summer mornings. The subtle piping feels sophisticated in the most subtle way.

Printfresh Bagheera Sleep Shirt $108.00 Shop

This sleep shirt is perfect for those who crank the AC in the hottest months of summer. It's cozy without feeling too matchy-matchy. The slightly cropped sleeves keep it from looking like a borrowed button-up.

NK Imode Morgan Vintage Long Silk Gown $375.00 Shop

Let's say you love the idea of sleeping in a dress, but need a little more drama than the average nightgown can offer. Here's your perfect solution. This dress *feels* vintage without the hard-to-decipher washing instructions.

Hill House Home Katherine Nap Dress $95.00 Shop

It would hardly be a pajama story without a nod to the house dress. This style is a little less common but great for warmer weather. The sheer, dotted material makes for a breezy sleep time uniform.

Quince 100% Washable Silk Button Up & Pants Pajama Set $130.00 Shop

Little details like the cropped wide leg, the oversized arms on the top, and its washability make this set from Quince a dream come true. Tempted to gift a pajama set for something wedding-related? Why not think outside the box with this option in the "something blue" category?

Floerns Women's Notch Collar Short Sleeve Sleepwear Two Piece Pajama Set $28.00 Shop

Available in more than a dozen colors, this affordable set from Amazon is great for dressing a group. The color offerings range from fairly typical heather gray to on-trend greens.



Sleeper Belle Linen Dress $140.00 Shop

This is the kind of pajama look that's made to be seen. While some might find smocking a little excessive for nighttime, others might delight in the ladylike silhouette of the puffy sleeves and '80s-style waist.



Nap Idle PJ Set $159.00 Shop

Show up to your last Zoom meeting of the day in these business-approved PJs. The oversized sleeves feel incredibly cozy. The set is also made of a silky material that's great for warm weather.



Eberjay Frida Tencel™ Modal Cami & Short PJ Set $120.00 Shop

Tencel fabric is the secret to the coolest night's sleep ever. This set from the beloved Eberjay is ideal for those of us looking to sleep with as little material as possible. The detailing on the edges feels special without being too precious.



Marvelous Creations 100% Cotton Casual Pajamas $35.00 Shop

This matching set from Etsy was made to be repurposed as an everyday outfit. The shorts feature a wide elastic band for comfort. The top is oversized in all the right ways. You can snag this set in pink, blue, purple, gray, and black.



Italic Women's Cotton Poplin Pajama Set $55.00 Shop

Made at the same factories as Vilebrequin and Stella McCartney, this crisp cotton-poplin pajama set is equal parts classic and comfortable.



Egitalinen Linen Pajamas $67.00 Shop

Love linen? Look no further than this simple set from Etsy. This look comes in almost 20 colors, making it an ideal gift for your friend with a summer birthday and very specific color preferences.



Noiri Chloe Silk Cami + Short $166.00 Shop

This cami and short set is just what the doctor ordered if you're in the market to splurge on something special to sleep in this summer. This dashing color is made of 100% silk and transforms even the most mundane nights at home.



Piglet in Bed Midnight Stripe Nightgown $59.00 Shop

A linen nightgown is the most winning choice for hot summer nights. This nightgown comes in a few colors and patterns (ranging from this midnight stripe version to blush pink), so you won't have trouble finding one that matches your sense of style.

