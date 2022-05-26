10 Summer Outfits You'll Want to Wear All Season Long

With summer coming in hot, quite literally, it's time to start crafting up the summer 2022 fashion mood boards. For us, that means dreaming up outfits with pieces we can invest in now and wear for summers to come. From sundresses to denim cutoffs to poplin shirts and platform sandals, there are certain summer staples that just make an outfit.

So whether you're jetting off on a tropical vacation or bracing the city heat, we have outfits for any and every vibe this summer. Scroll on for 10 of our favorite looks.

For a Vineyard Getaway

Design by Tiana Crispino

Live your best coastal grandmother life in this navy crewneck from Staud. Style with a woven back and a pair of flowy white trousers.

Pastel Daydream

Design by Tiana Crispino

This summer is all about bright colors, but if you’re looking to take a break from bold shades try this sunset-hued slip dress, courtesy of Fe Noel. Pair with a pastel-colored mini bag and slip-on sandals.

Crochet Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

Heading out for a beach day? Throw on a pair of crochet shorts and an unbuttoned poplin shirt over your bathing suit as an alternative to a classic cover up. Finish off the look with a pair of ‘90s inspired shades.

Shop The Look Sandro

Zara

Raie

Little White Dress

Design by Tiana Crispino

Summer means it’s time to break out your favorite little white dress. We incorporated the Y2K trend into this look with a cropped denim jacket and a pair of Dr. Scholls (aka your mom’s favorite early 2000’s shoe).

Boogie Nights

Design by Tiana Crispino

‘70s style isn’t going anywhere this summer so lean into the trend with this cool crochet strapless dress from Ramy Brook. Add a pair of platform sandals and gold hoops for a Spice Girls meets Farrah Fawcett moment.

Cargo Pants

Design by Tiana Crispino

TikTok told us cargo pants were in this summer, so we listened. These lightweight nylon pants from Donni are the perfect way to incorporate the trend into your summer look. We kept the rest of the look basic with a white tank, sneakers, and a colorful beaded necklace.

Shop The Look Donni

Gap

Adidas

Weekend Adventure

Design by Tiana Crispino

A cheeky graphic tee and a pair of boxy shorts is about to be your summer uniform, trust us. Whether you're going for a midday stroll or an ice cream excursion, you can’t go wrong with this comfy and casual look. Complete the look with a terry cloth bucket hat and a pair of Birks - of course.

Shop The Look AYR

Ganni

Birkenstock

Baby Tee

Design by Tiana Crispino

Speaking of summer uniforms, this look puts a fashion-forward twist on the all american baby tee and cutoffs summer staples. Whether you're grabbing drinks with friends or heading to an outdoor festival, just throw on a pair of cowboy boots and your favorite shoulder purse and you’re ready to go.

Pool Blue

Design by Tiana Crispino

Whether you're heading out on a tropical vacation or just want to dress up for a staycation, you can’t go wrong with a strapless sundress. Opt for an oversized pair of sunnies and a bamboo clutch to top off the look.

Slips With Sneakers

Design by Tiana Crispino

We all know one of the best parts of summer is finally getting to break out our favorite sandals, but let's not forget about the trusty white sneaker. A classic slip dress paired with white sneakers is our go-to look for summers in the city.