The 5 Best Lip Combos for Summer, According to Byrdie Editors

Lip combos are a hot topic in the beauty world (#lipcombo has over 2.1 billion views on TikTok). We always want to know what celebrities—like Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski—are wearing on their lips. And whenever we scroll through our feeds, we're always taking notes on the unique lip looks our favorite influencers create.

With the sheer amount of lip combo ideas to pull from, Team Byrdie is feeling inspired to refresh our routines this summer and experiment with new lip looks. Ahead, we share the lip combos we'll be wearing during the warmer months.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director

I love a light and natural lip for the summer, so my go-to combo is Makeup Forever's Artist Color Pencil ($22) in Wherever Walnut topped with Patrick Ta's Major Volume Plumping Gloss in Looks Natural ($26).

First, I apply a generous amount of Wherever Walnut around the outside of my lips and over the top of my cupid's bow to get that more rounded lip look that TikTok has made me obsessed with. Then I reach for Patrick Ta's Plumping Gloss because it provides that perfect glass-like finish while plumping and hydrating my lips. This combo is simple and perfect for every day because it complements any eye look.

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director

I love a juicy, overlined lip—but I also tend to have about three different beverages at my desk on average, so a high-maintenance lip is not for me. That's why I opt for this combo; the Rare Beauty Lip Liner ($15) in Fun is my perfect pinky-nude, so it blends with my natural lip color. Meanwhile, the balmy texture of Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm ($24) in Rose is super forgiving and can be reapplied as many times as I need throughout the day (without looking in the mirror).

Aimee Simeon, senior editor

When summertime arrives, I love a just-kissed lip look that isn’t too heavy or opaque. To achieve it, I’ve been lining my lips with the Make Up For Ever Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine ($22), a close nude to my natural lip color. Then I fill my lips with the Tower 28 Juice Balm Tinted Lip Balm ($16) for juicy cherry color and top it off with Patrick Ta Beauty Plumping Gloss ($26) in 2 CCS for a plumped shiny finish. It’s the holy trinity of my summer makeup bag, and I turn to this combo on full glam days and even when I’m bare-faced.



Eden Stuart, editor

Makeup by Mario's Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Chris ($24) and Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in Lemon Lava ($24) are one of my Hall of Fame summer lip combos. The reddish brown pencil is a warmer take on the '90s supermodel lip we all know, love, and aspire to, while the Fenty Beauty gloss adds a touch of gilded shine. If I'm not going for a pinky blush look, I'm donning this combo with some bronze makeup for a real sunkissed goddess moment.

Olivia Hancock, editor

During the summer, I love wearing a glossy red lip. I start by lining my lips with the Brown Girl Lip Liner from Pink Lipps' Kiss Kit. This lip liner has a smooth, matte powder finish that lasts for up to 13 hours (with little to no transferring). I then like to diffuse the edges of my lip liner using my finger or a cotton swab for a softer, natural look. To achieve the glossy effect, I swipe on Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Cherry ($26). It leaves my lips with a beautiful wash of sheer red color and makes them look fuller.