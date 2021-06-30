20 Summer Jackets to Keep You Looking Fresh on Cooler Evenings

In This Article
Once the temperatures rise past the need for layering, it's understandable if warm summer days have you embracing outfits that show some skin. Barely-there sundresses, cropped cotton tees, and thin, strappy sandals all embody the joy and ease of the season while keeping you cool through a heat wave.
But while summer may be synonymous with melting temperatures, on breezier days and cooler nights, you might just need a jacket that goes perfectly with your skin-baring look of the moment. Luckily, there's a whole range of jackets that keep you comfortable when the temperatures drop while still thoroughly fitting the warm-weather vibes. Ahead, see 20 of the best summer jackets to shop now.
The Neutral Moto Jacket
Be honest. Whenever you imagine yourself riding on a pastel vespa through some sun-drenched cobblestone streets, you’re wearing a moto jacket, right? We love the biker-chic look of leather, so this faux leather moto jacket is perfect for making our daydreams into a reality.
The Jewel-Toned Leather Jacket
Looking for a brighter option for your vespa-fueled fantasy? A vegan-friendly faux leather jacket in a rich jewel tone stands out from the crowd and matches the energy of your most joyful summer pieces.
The Pretty in Pink Leather Jacket
What happens when you pair pink and leather? A whole lot of what we want in a summer jacket, that’s what. Everlane’s modern leather jacket in mellow pink belongs on your shoulders, or in your carry-on for any adventure you plan on taking this summer
The Windbreaker
Not all summer days are cloudless and blue. When you feel a warm weather storm starting, you’ll be prepared if you have this windbreaker tucked away in your wicker picnic basket. It’s lightweight, unisex, and has reflective fibers that make us contemplate why we don’t already own one in our size.
The Short-Sleeved Jacket
This short-sleeved Mac coat from COS gives off a secret agent vibe with its hidden pockets, zipper, and masked button closure. It's perfect for a day of sleuthing or café-hopping—your choice.
The Versatile "Shacket"
When it comes to building a wardrobe, there's almost nothing as exciting as a chic piece that you can wear two ways. This shirt jacket, or “shacket,” in a funky key-lime color will make it impossible for you not to waltz down the street with a big smile on your face.
The Denim Summer Jacket
It's no surprise that a classic, lightweight denim jacket is a great choice for summer. If you don’t have enough time between meetings to eat lunch in a nearby garden or park, then you might as well enjoy a flower print while sitting in your air-conditioned home or office.
The Utility Jacket
If you have a no-nonsense wardrobe taste or prefer structure and function, then a utility jacket is just the choice for you. Lightweight and breathable, this olive green summer jacket is basically a timeless neutral.
The Boardroom-Ready Summer Jacket
If just the thought of that big presentation you have coming up at work is making you sweat, a lightweight and breathable jacket will serve you well. This cotton twill jacket is resistant to wrinkling and creasing, which will leave you looking sharp and feeling fresh. This option has a range that fits sizes 0-40, making it a truly inclusive choice.
The Summer Trench
A trench coat is so versatile that it doesn't hurt to have one for every season. They're classic, functional, and make you look put-together no matter what you're wearing. For summer, choose a fun color, like this lightweight blue trench with floral lining.
The Sleeveless Jacket
Who said jackets needed sleeves? This style is perfect for summer, keeping you from feeling any sort of evening chill at your core while still allowing you to enjoy the breeze.
The Practical Choice
Practicality is always a good priority. If you don’t want to be soaked by sweat or rain, this Lululemon jacket has got you covered while still allowing your skin to catch some fresh air. It’s water-repellent for grayer days and is so soft, you’ll be wearing it before, during, and after morning yoga.
The Active Summer Jacket
Sailing, hiking, and tennis—we love all the activities that summer weather allows us to enjoy to the fullest. If you're hiking at high elevations, enjoying the sea breeze, or getting in an early morning workout, a functional summer jacket can serve you well, and it’s just a bonus that this waterproof option is affordable and takes close to zero space in our suitcases.
The Classic Black Biker Jacket
While we've highlighted a few moto jackets perfect for your summer adventures, sometimes you want one in the classic black variety. This version from Reformation uses vegetable-tanned leather, making for a more sustainable option you'll cherish all year round.
The Mid-Weight Option
Summer may be synonymous with sweltering temperatures, but the weather has surprised us more than a few times. For truly chilly summer evenings, a wool blend could be just the thing to keep you comfortable outdoors, and this bright, tiger-striped piece by All Saints makes sure you still embody joyful vibes.
The Floral Crop
Warm weather makes it easy to embrace the beauty of nature, so go all in by cloaking yourself in an embroidered floral summer jacket. This sweet pattern will have you seeing the world through rose-colored glasses.
The Corduroy Summer Jacket
You may typically think of fall fashion when it comes to corduroy, but when it's dyed the exact color of a juicy watermelon, suddenly we’re drooling over this thicker fabric as a summer jacket.
The Sunset Hoodie
Ever wanted to match your summer jacket to the picturesque sunset? This hoodie gives you the opportunity to wear the striking colors on a breathable linen design—pretty much tailor-made for your next beach trip.
The Sunshine Zip-Up
Just as fun as wearing the sunset is wearing a yellow shade so bright, it competes with the actual sun. This Norma Kamali number strikes a balance by placing a loud color on soft, delicate velvet.
The All-Black Neoprene
Summer is all about statements, but if you can’t seem to shy away from your go-to black outfits, then you can always choose a fabric that stands out. Hold the shimmer with your makeup, because this recycled fiber will give you all the shine you need.