Summer’s Biggest Handbag Trends Will Have You Booking a Vacation ASAP

Hot Girl Summer is almost here, and with that comes some new trends on the horizon. Whether you’re entering your single era or are happily boo’d up, one thing remains true for everyone—we want to look and feel good. And we can’t think of a better way to step out into the streets than with a new handbag.

Sure, you can sport the go-to purse you’ve been wearing non-stop for the last year, but where's the fun in that? This summer is all about making bold moves and taking risky fashion statements, and channeling that with a handbag is the way to go. From unique shapes to daring hues and quiet luxury at the forefront of this season’s trends, there’s a lot to unpack. Read on for the seven summer 2023 handbag trends we plan on rocking.

Bold Hardware

From chains and studs to buckles and zippers, bold hardware is having its moment this summer. The more over-the-top, the better, which is why we love this punk-inspired aesthetic. Black, silver, and gold typically make up this trend, giving a nod to moody, goth style, while simultaneously remaining chic.

Marc Jacobs Re-Edition Quilted Leather Little Stam Bag $995.00 Shop

The Little Stam Bag first made its debut on the runway in 2005, and with the recent re-edition, it’s back and better than ever. With a kiss lock closure, zippers, and chains, the gold hardware paired with the quilted leather makes for one stunning bag.

JW Pei Crushed Shoulder Bag $99.00 Shop

The JW Pei Crushed Shoulder Bag features gold antique buckles, adding some on-trend details to a classic silhouette.

Chanel 22 Mini Handbag $5,000.00 Shop

Pearls, chains, and coins, oh my! The 22 Mini Handbag from Chanel boasts various types of hardware, resulting in a statement piece that will last in your closet for decades to come.

Unique Shapes

Switch up your silhouettes! Summer 2023 is going to be full of unique shapes, and we’re in love with what’s on offer. The stranger, the better. From sleek to architectural and smooth, these bags will complement any look this season.

Jacquemus Le Sac Rond $825.00 Shop

The circle silhouette on the Le Sac Rond bag from Jacquemus screams cool girl. Coming in an array of colors, we’re loving this pale blue hue for summer.

Poppy Lissiman Merlin $130.00 Shop

Why do one trend when you can do two? Poppy Lissiman's curvy Merlin bag combines a unique shape with lock and chain hardware.

Brandon Blackwood Shinno Bag $330.00 Shop

Brandon Blackwood's accordion-shaped Shinno Bag has a silhouette you won't find anywhere else. The sleek black leather makes it a unique luxury.

Oversized Totes

If you’re a working gal or even a mom, we’re willing to bet you lug around a tote everywhere you go. And now is the perfect time to give your closet the upgrade it needs in the form of an oversized tote. From varying fabrics to unique colors, this is one trend we think everyone can get behind.

Boys Lie Baby Blue Velour Tote $90.00 Shop

You might think of Boys Lie as the unofficial break-up brand (we’re looking at you Gigi Hadid and Ariana Madix), but they actually make some adorable and affordable bags. This oversized tote is made from a velour material and can act as a carry-on for your summer getaways.

Béis The Work Tote $128.00 Shop

Béis is without a doubt the travel bag brand of the moment, and while they’re widely known for their luggage and weekender bags, we have to shout out their tote style. Whether you’re on the hunt for a chic diaper bag or just want something to hold your junk in between meetings or on the way to the airport, this style has you covered.

MZ Wallace Large Raffia Tote $295.00 Shop

Summer calls for days by the water, and whether you plan on hitting the beach, pool, or river, the Rafia Tote from MZ Wallace can hold all of your belongings. Crafted from raffia with denim trimming, this sturdy bag will be your go-to this season.

Daring Hues

Summer is the time to get wild with your color palette. From neon hues to pastels and more, go for handbags that pop. It’s an easy and fun way to elevate your summer outfits, and with colors like green, orange, pink, yellow, and purple taking over, good luck narrowing it down to just one colorful bag.

Gucci GG Matelassé Mini Handbag $2,400.00 Shop

“Is an orange bag really worth the investment?” Yes, it is. Especially when it comes in the form of the Gucci GG Matelassé Mini Handbag. With embossed GG motifs, a top handle, and a color great for summer (and year-round, tbh), this bag will become your new personality.

Cult Gaia The Bubble Clutch $388.00 Shop

Cult Gaia’s The Bubble Clutch is a true masterpiece and work of art. It almost looks too fragile to hold, and as it’s crafted from 100% acrylic, definitely treat it with extra care. With a bubble design and opaque sage hue, this will act as the perfect statement in any summer ‘fit.

Prada Leather Shoulder Bag $3,300.00 Shop

We want Prada’s Leather Shoulder Bag in every color, but if we had to choose just one, we’d go for the cedar yellow hue. This handbag is sporty yet refined, with modern lines making it feel like the type of bag you could wear anywhere.

Quiet Luxury

Quiet luxury is the buzzword of the season. Essentially, in order for something to fall under the “quiet luxury” category, it has to be understated, made with quality materials, and act as a piece you can use for years to come. Think investment pieces and anti-trends.

Coach Rogue 25 $650.00 Shop

The affordable luxury brand Coach knows how to do quiet luxury right, especially in the form of the Rogue 25. Avid fashion lovers will be able to spot the brand from a mile away, but the specific style is unassuming and classic. This is the type of bag you can bring to work, wear to dinners, and just about everything in between.

Marina Raphael June Woven Leather Crossbody Bag $788.00 Shop

Marina Raphael’s eponymous brand first launched in 2018, and while a number of the handbags she designs are covered in crystals and are more on the “fun” side, she’s also created some timeless pieces, like the June Woven Napa. With a gold buckle closure and leather in a woven pattern, this makes for the perfect everyday summer bag.

Silver & Riley New Yorker Bag $995.00 Shop

The Silver & Riley New Yorker Bag is the opposite of ostentatious and perfectly encapsulates what it means to be quiet luxury. This demure handbag is crafted with a gold clasp, giving it an air of sophistication.

Y2K Bags

Y2K isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and with the resurgence of the trend, it’s time to channel your inner Paris Hilton. From chunky buckles to hobo bags and more, what’s not to love about the Y2K aesthetic?

Cleobella Hobo Crochet Bag $368.00 Shop

Cleobella might be known for its summer-style dresses, but the brand also makes some stunning handbags, like the Hobo Crochet Bag. Handmade in Bali, this staple crochet bag comes in a hobo style evocative of Y2K times.

Bottega Veneta Small Cassette Cross-Body Bucket $1,700.00 Shop

Denim is another fun way to pay homage to the Y2K aesthetic, and this Cross-Body Bucket bag from Bottega Veneta will give you all of the early ‘00s feels. With overlapping indigo in a bucket silhouette, you can rock this little number with all of your favorite denim on denim looks.

Giarite Giarite Luna $373.00 Shop

Metallics aren’t just reserved for NYE gatherings, in fact, they make perfect summer bags. The Luna from Giarite comes in a moon-shaped design in metallic vegan leather, making it the going-out bag of our dreams.

Au Naturale

From classic nudes to straw materials, go the au naturale route this summer in the form of a neutral bag. Since this trend will never go out of style, you’ll look the part of a fashion-forward goddess wherever you go.

Milaner The Morgan Raffia Bag $295.00 Shop

Handcrafted in Italy, Milaner’s The Morgan Raffia Bag evokes the feel of summer. With a base made from raffia and gold hardware to match, this can be dressed down with cut-offs and linen or worn to the beach. It’s too good!

Deseri Rosa Mini $475.00 Shop

Coming in a stunning beige hue, Deseri’s Rosa Mini is a summer staple you can’t go without. Crafted from saffiano leather with gold hardware, this mini handbag will have you covered from brunch to a night out on the town.

Apede Mod Small Twist $400.00 Shop

Inspired by sandy dunes and the desert, Apede Mod’s Small Twist purse features a unique silhouette unlike anything we’ve ever seen. With crossing lines and silver-buckled hardware, this croc bag that’s made from genuine cow leather will last you for years to come.

