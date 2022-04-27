10 Summer Handbag Trends We Can't Stop Thinking About

Summer is on the horizon. Once we can tuck away those thick knit sweaters, lug-sole boots, and beanies, it’s time to bring out the slip dresses, barely-there crop tops, and mule sandals. And there's no better finishing touch to your warm-weather wardrobe than a statement handbag. There are so many unique shapes, vibrant colors, and fresh materials trending for summer 2022. Ahead, we've rounded up seven of the chicest bag shapes to carry all summer long.

Classic Crossbody

Crossbody bags are set to dominate the warm-weather season. Why? They pair well with just about anything in your summer wardrobe, and they're easy to sling over your shoulder and keep your hands free for all your summer galavanting. Whether you're still clinging to your micro bag or looking for something larger to store all your essentials (and then some), a crossbody will make your breezy summer life that much easier.

The (Back to) Work Bag

Whether you're working from the office or your favorite coffee shop, you need a sturdy and stylish bag that can store your laptop, notebook, and other work necessities. While the work tote may trigger memories of basic neutral totes, now's the time to bring some life back to the office (wherever that is) with new textures and silhouettes. Look for options with multiple pockets so you have enough space for smaller essentials like pens, lip gloss, and your phone.

Shop The Look Marc Jacobs

Everlane

MCM

Baguette Bag

Baguette bags have been back for a minute, but expect to still see them everywhere this summer. Brands are already rolling out baguette bags in fresh and fun colors, so you won't have trouble finding one to match your favorite summer look.

Shop The Look Behno

Balenciaga

Silfen

Blast from the Past

From Gucci's Jackie 1961 bag to Coach's slouchy shoulder bags, vintage handbag styles are resurfacing and looking better than ever. If you're really digging the classic style, try finding a pre-loved gem secondhand.

Bucket Bag

Bucket bags are practical, fashionable, and deceivingly spacious. The cylindrical shape masks a deep interior, while the tall, sturdy sides items safe and secured. We love a classic like Mansur Gavriel, but the trendy mini bucket is perfect for a night out.

The Bling Ring

Embellishment is having a moment, and a bedazzled handbag is the easiest way to embrace the trend. Colorful mesh bags and rhinestoned shoulder bags are a simple way to incorporate a little bit of Y2K love into your closet.

Shop The Look Núnoo

Nina

BruceGlen

Elongated Tote

First seen on the spring/summer 2022 runways, the elongated tote is equal parts chic and functional. It has a flat base that holds it upright when you place it on a flat surface so there's no need to worry about it collapsing and spilling out its contents. It’s essentially the laid-back glam accessory your summer wardrobe is missing.

Blinding Brights

Bright colors for summer? Not exactly groundbreaking, but still nice nonetheless. This season, the brighter the better. No matter which style handbag suits you best, try putting a pause on the neutrals and play with a hot pink, neon green, or clementine orange.



On the Lanai

Perhaps you have a cool grandma who's fine with letting you raid her closet. If not, brands from Anthropologie to Staud are incorporating the retirement lifestyle into their pieces with bamboo accents and rattan finishes. So grab your bag, pour yourself a Tang, and enjoy lounging in the Florida sunshine.

Full Circle

Coperni's glass Swipe bag has taken over the internet. If you're too nervous to carry around a glass handbag (fair enough), there are still plenty of ways to incorporate the circular style into your closet.