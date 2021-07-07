The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask brings the spa into your home with a moisturizing formula that can be used as a regular mask, an under-eye treatment, or even a primer. Additionally, the fragrance-free reformulation has made it easier for those with sensitive skin to enjoy the nourishing benefits without the irritation.

Life is on its way back to being business as usual, which means we are returning to traveling, working, going out, and more, but with a busy lifestyle comes fatigue, which often shows up as dryness or dullness on the skin. So whether you're jetting across the world or logging long hours in the office, it's important to have products on hand that keep your skin glowing and hydrated.

This is where the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask swoops in. The product's reformulation has arrived just in time to give your skin the perfect glow for summer adventures and beyond. The brand has taken out any potentially irritating ingredients, such as fragrance and essential oils, and left all the good hydration that makes the mask so iconic. Vitamin B5, chamomile, and comfrey are also now in the product for a skin-soothing and softening effect.

If you could use an extra bit of radiance, this mask might just be the answer. I tried the updated formula to see the product in action, and the results exceeded my expectations. Keep reading to find out all the details.

About My Skin: Dry and prone to breakouts

My skin truly has a mind of its own. I am in the club of 20-somethings who are still very prone to breakouts, so dealing with that is my priority when it comes to my skincare products. But with pimple-clearing products comes dryness and dullness, creating another imbalance I try to address. I also have sensitive skin, so I stay away from any harsh masks or face washes that might irritate my skin. At the moment, I’ve been using the Drunk Elephant Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser, along with the Kiehl's Skin Rescuer daily moisturizer and a clindamycin phosphate topical cream that I was prescribed from my doctor. For this testing period, I used the Jet Lag Mask as a part of my morning routine on days I didn’t use the Kiehl's moisturizer. During the summer months, I tend to wear less makeup, so this mask is perfect for the days where I want to glow, but I don’t want to bother with highlighter and other makeup.

The Feel: Soothing and lightweight

The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask is extremely lightweight, which makes it perfect for everyday use. When I hear the word mask, I generally associate it with something I put on before bed and wash off before I go to sleep, but you can wear this one under makeup during the day or just by itself without having to remove it. One downside is that since all fragrance was removed from the product, you don’t get that tingly sensation from the peppermint in the original formulation, which I think really packed a punch when it came to tired skin. But on the other hand, you can still see the moisturizing benefits instantly without fear of irritation.

The Ingredients: Gentle hydration and nourishment

The relaunch of the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask excluded fragrance and all related ingredients, including essential oils. Along with that, new skin-loving ingredients make the product even better than before. The product now features Vitamin B5, chamomile, and comfrey, along with the original formula’s hero ingredients: niacinamide, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid.

Niacinamide is a popular skincare ingredient that makes pores appear smaller while supporting the skin’s barrier. It can also reduce inflammation and redness for a smoother appearance. Glycerin is a humectant that gives this product its moisturizing benefits by attracting and locking in moisture. Hyaluronic acid gives a glowing appearance to the skin, and it also hydrates and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Together, these maximize hydration and soothing for a radiant finish.

How to Apply: A little goes a long way

Even though the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask formula comes out white, it dries clear, so you don't have to worry about the product interfering with your everyday appearance. Apply a thin layer of the cream to your face with your fingertips, then leave for 10 minutes. I dabbed my skin with a warm, damp cloth afterwards, but you don’t have to rinse after using it. The best part about this product is that you can use it as an eye mask, a makeup primer, or just as a regular moisturizing mask.

The Results: Simply glowing

The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask provides truly instant results. After 10 minutes, I found that my skin was glowing, but it didn't feel like I had a ton of product on because the mask sunk right into my skin. Unfortunately, that shine doesn't stay with you all day, but I did find my skin becoming less dry overall after a few days of use. Personally, I don't have oily skin, so it's hard to tell if it provided the same results on skin prone to grease, but since the product is water-based, it should produce a lightweight, non-oily effect. I think I'll be adding this product to my everyday skincare routine, and as a bonus, the product's packaging looks so chic sitting on my shelf.

The Value: A bit pricey for the amount of product

At $48 for 2.25 oz., this mask has a higher price point than other products, but it isn’t completely unreasonable. I wish that the tube held more product since I was hoping to use it every day, but I am also okay with alternating the mask with a regular moisturizer so the product can last longer. It's up to you how often to use it, but given a little of the lightweight formula goes a long way, the mask can definitely be worth it if you enjoy the results it provides. And for those who aren't sure whether to commit or want something especially travel-friendly, the $25 mini size will let you try it out.

