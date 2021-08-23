Reviewed: Summer Fridays' Face Oil Is Perfect for Those Who Fear Face Oils

The Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil is in a category of its own when it comes to performance. It leaves skin looking glowy and plump, without being greasy.

We put Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Are you afraid of face oils? I totally get it, but I need you to knock it off.

Listen. Face oils are like the final boss of skincare. I suppose the same could be said for retinols, but this article is about face oil and so let's go with that.

I used to be afraid of face oils too, until I learned a bit more about them, their benefits, and most importantly, how to properly work them into your routine. It’s all very easy! I’m about to put you on. Today we're talking about Summer Fridays' Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil.

About My Skin:​ Balanced, Non-Reactive

My skin is balanced, non-reactive, and, though not prone to breakouts, very prone to clogged pores. I don’t consider my skin oily on its own, but I find that it definitely produces more oil when I wear makeup, which I do all week. I’ve grown to be more okay with a little shine on my face, as I feel it makes everything look better than super matte skin does, but I still tend to blot once throughout the day.

The Feel: Thick But Not Heavy

You’d think that all face oils are created similarly, but they’re not. Like anything in skincare, the formula is going to affect the feel and wear of the product. Heavenly Sixteen feels a little thicker to the touch than many other oils I’ve used. On my face, it doesn’t feel heavier, but it definitely has more body than what I’m used to using.



The Results: Luminous, Plump Skin

Tynan Sinks

I will say that I’ve tried a bunch of face oils, and this feels completely unique. Not only is it thicker, but it takes to skin much different than anything I’ve tried previously. It immediately softens, as all oils do, but to the eye, it almost disappears.



Most oils give an immediate glow because that’s what happens when you put oil on your face. While this one does leave the skin very luminous, it leaves behind minimal shine. It doesn't leave skin slick or tacky either. In that way, I feel like this is the face oil for people who are afraid of face oils. It’s a great entry point to the category.



Also, I know I said that face oils aren’t going to make you oilier, and I stand by that, but I’m always pretty careful and intentional about where I place the oil—just in case. I’ll do the high points of my face like cheekbones and temples, basically anywhere I’d apply a highlighter, but stay away from the middle of my forehead and t-zone. Those areas are shiny enough on their own. Because this oil leaves you less shiny, I feel like I can be a little more liberal with it.



Heavenly Sixteen is made with 16 oils blended together to plump, condition, and boost skin elasticity. Prickly pear seed oil works to visibly boost lines, sacha inchi seed oil helps to strengthen your skin’s barrier, and pomegranate oil works to soften.



I really like this oil and all of the benefits. I don’t really worry about lines—I'm 33, at some point, there will be lines. But, I do appreciate the overall plumping effect. I find that my skin just looks a bit better when I commit to using an oil over time, and I like that this one gives you just as much glow, but less shine, as others I’ve used.



The Value: Worth It

For one ounce of oil, this is going to run you $54. The price of face oils can often feel kind of steep, but I’m quick to remind myself that out of any product, you use this one sparingly. I’m talking, you don’t need more than 2-3 drops, so this product is made to last for a while.



Similar Products: You Have Options

Supernal Cosmic Glow Face Oil: I know, this is expensive. I only include the Supernal Cosmic Glow Face Oil ($108) because I really do love it and used it for most of last year. I even kept refilling the little sample vial and took it everywhere with me, so I was truly never without it. I really like it, but the hefty price tag by no means indicates that it’s the best thing out there.



The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil: Once again, The Ordinary is here to show the other girls up. As with the rest of their collection, they bring us a perfectly functional (and effective) product at an affordable price through the 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil ($16).

