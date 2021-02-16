Summer Fridays New Body Lotion Leaves My Dry Skin Feeling Baby-Soft

My perpetually dry skin has turned me into a bit of a skincare fanatic over the years. While I have become obsessed with tending to my face with the most hydrating products, I'm equally adamant about moisturizing the skin below my neck as well. My bathroom is filled to the brim with body lotions, creams, butters, and oils that are all put to use regularly. Though I have my tried and true favorites, I'm always willing to add a new body care product to the mix to see if it can coat my skin with the moisture it needs. Enter: Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion, a product that marks the brand's debut into the body category.

Summer Friday's is known for creating ultra-hydrating products like its signature Jet Lag Mask, R+R Mask, and Cloud Dew Moisturizer. So, naturally, my expectations for the lotion were high. It's loaded with plant-derived butters and ceramides that promise to make your skin feel baby-soft. When it arrived at my door, I was eager to slather it onto my skin and have been using it daily for about a month. Ahead, find my honest review of Summer Friday's Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion.

About My Skin: Constantly dry from head to toe

Dryness is my number one skincare concern. When I would see an esthetician, they would remark about how dry my skin looked in certain areas of my face. My mom has even pointed out how dry my elbows or knees look sometimes (thanks, Mom). From head to toe, I deal with skin that seems to be chronically parched. And now that it's winter, my skin is craving more moisture than ever. That's why I spend a lot of time rubbing on moisturizing body care products these days to ensure that my limbs stay properly nourished.

The Feel: Creamy and luxurious

The lotion dispenses as a thick white cream that has a luxurious feel as you rub it all over your skin. While it is made with rich butters, it melts right into your skin and leaves behind no oily residue.

Ingredients: A skin-loving blend of butters, oils, and ceramides

This lotion is powered by a few key ingredients. It contains plant-derived butters like cocoa butter and shea butter, which are rich in fatty acids and penetrate your skin with intense levels of hydration. You'll also find grapeseed oil, argan oil, linseed oil, and rosehip oil in this formula. These all-natural oils work together to ensure your skin stays silky smooth. Ceramides, a complex of lipids, were added to the lotion to strengthen your skin's natural barrier so moisture stays in. The product is also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, free of synthetic dyes, and petrolatum free.

The Scent: A tropical sensory experience

Aside from enriching your skin with hydration, the best part of this lotion is its scent. It has a light fragrance of coconut, vanilla blossom, and warm almond. The combination of those sweet scents makes me feel like I'm at the beach on a warm, summer day. Whenever I get a whiff of it, my senses are delighted.

Summer Fridays

The Results: Baby-soft skin

You can tell the difference between a high-quality, long-lasting lotion and a non-effective lotion immediately upon application. Summer Friday's Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion is a high-quality, long-lasting lotion in every sense. I applied a generous amount all over and as soon as I rubbed it in, I knew that my skin was in for a treat. My entire body felt silky smooth and soft, a feeling that lasted long after I applied the lotion. Even the roughest areas of my body (i.e. my elbows, knees, and ankles), felt hydrated.

The Value: Worth it

If you're shelling out $26 for a body lotion, you want to make sure it's worth it. Well, I can confirm that it is. I've been impressed with how it has kept my skin thoroughly hydrated and healthy even on these cold, winter days. Each tube contains 6.7 ounces of lotion, which is a decent amount. But considering my personal needs and daily lotion usage, I tend to think I may run out of it quickly.

Similar Products: You have options

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion ($20): Made with Marula butter, shea butter, and ceramides, this Drunk Elephant body lotion works overtime to soothe dull, dry, and irritated skin.

Zandra Beauty Almond & Alfresco Hand and Body Lotion ($18): Infused with a delicate blend of jojoba oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter, this hand and body lotion will leave your skin deeply moisturized and soft.

Our Verdict: A must-try

I've tried my fair share of lotions and many have failed to deliver the moisture and softness I was longing for. This lotion from Summer Fridays exceeds my requirements. If you're like me and have dry skin, add this to your cart ASAP. Your skin will thank you.