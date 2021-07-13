Two of Instagram’s Favorite Brands Just Launched the Ultimate Summer Workout Bundle

Beach and poolside workouts are as summer as sweat and SPF. Who wouldn't want to up their fitness while they catch a few rays? There's something about being outside the gym in warm weather that can really boost your performance and get some feel-good endorphins going. And yes, even though we can easily tone up at home, the excitement of putting on our favorite matching set and basking in the sun isn't quite matchy by a fluorescent-lit studio or living room setup.

To meet the growing demand for outdoor wellness, beloved beauty brand Summer Fridays and cult-status fitness brand Bala collaborated on a limited-edition custom body bundle that drops today. Read on for the collection, who the partnership came about, and, of course, where to grab your own.

The Inspiration

"I think we can all agree we are ready for Summer! That's why we're so excited to team up with Summer Fridays to share our limited edition Golden Shimmer weights bundled with their Pool Time Body Oil, a combo that will leave you feeling warm and golden," Natalie Holloway, co-founder of Bala, shared with Byrdie. After all, "what else are Summer dreams made of?"

If you missed the initial sale of Summer Fridays's shimmering oil—it's currently sold out at Sephora—this collaboration may be the last opportunity to get your hands on a bottle for awhile. "Our collaboration with Bala feels incredibly intuitive, as both of our brands are rooted in self-care," Lauren Ireland, co-founder of Summer Fridays, explains.

"We share a belief in prioritizing small and simple daily habits—whether applying skincare treatments or moving our bodies—that create more balance in between busy schedules." In short, this limited collection is all about feeling good and embracing the outdoors.

About The Brands

Summer Fridays and its skincare have quickly become a favorite amongst beauty enthusiasts thanks to their simple and easy-to-use formulas that uncomplicate beauty routines—especially for those with busy schedules. The company's hero product is the famous 10-minute Jet Lag Mask ($48) that helps nourish, hydrate, and calm after a hectic day (or flight).

Founded by beauty influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland, Summer Fridays only creates a product if it "ticks all the boxes." With fun and colorful packaging, simple and effective ingredients, and a no-nonsense approach to development, it's no surprise their carefree and sunny offerings have led to a summer collab with a leader in fitness innovation.

Bala’s claim to fame is its functional and stylish workout gear. The brand stands solidly by the belief that genuine product innovation, design, and purpose can inspire movement. Their most popular offering, Bala Bangles, are weighted bands that "amplify the benefits of just about any routine." Gone are the days of dark, clunky exercise gear. Their bangles make fitness feel fun, and isn't that what we all want from our summers?

Where To Buy

Summer Friday x Bala Bangles Pool Time Body Bundle $160 Shop

The Pool Time Body Bundle ($160) will include Bala’s Golden Shimmer Bala Bars, Shine Golden Shimmer Bala Bangles, and Summer Fridays’ most recent must-have, Pool Time Glowing Body Oil—loved for its healthy glow and smooth finish. Basically, everything you need for a Hot Girl Summer workout.

Starting today, the Pool Time Body Bundle will be available to shop on SummerFridays.com and ShopBala.com. Shop this newness before it (and the amazing weather) are gone come fall.