Summer Fridays' Eye Cream Is Perfectly Tinted for That "Clean Look"

As a brand founder, you know you’ve got a winning product when beauty enthusiasts are obsessed before it even launches, and the Summer Fridays community couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream ($42), says co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland. “Our community has been asking for an eye cream for years,” Hewitt shares with Byrdie exclusively. Ireland seconds the notion adding, “It's been really fun to see the positive response, I think what makes our eye cream so special is how immediate the difference is after applying it.”

The eye cream may be in such high demand because it offers both short-term and long-term benefits to reduce the appearance of fine lines, boost collagen production, and firm skin.

“We wanted to create an eye cream that gave you both instant brightening as well as long-term benefits so you can use it in your morning and evening skincare routine,” Hewitts tells us. Ireland adds that “it also wears really well under makeup—even those with sensitive eyes can use it.“

With TikTok leading the minimalist makeup movement, the eye cream just might be what you need to achieve the buzz-worthy Clean Look, a luxurious take on the no-makeup makeup look. “We are TikTok obsessed and love to see influencers like Mikayla Nogueria use hydrating and illuminating products for skin prep. This is where Light Aura is perfect,” Hewitt divulges about the influx of content creators sharing their minimal makeup.

Ahead learn more about the inspiration behind the eye cream, the formula, and get our honest opinion of the product.

The Inspiration

Summer Fridays

When developing new products, Hewitt and Ireland turn to the suggestions of the Summer Fridays community for upcoming launches. “We're always inspired by what our community wants, and eye cream has been at the top of the list for a while now,” Ireland tells us. “Eye cream is such an important step of both your morning and nighttime routine. We wanted our community to have that option from us. It's been a mom-life saver for me!”

Much like the award-winning Jet Lag Mask ($48)—which acts as an eye cream, moisturizer, and mask for many users—the founding duo insisted on producing an eye-brightening product that boasts skin-boosting ingredients like vitamin C, peptides, and caffeine. Despite their similarity in design, both can be used in your skincare routine simultaneously.

The Formula

Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream $42 Shop

The formula of the Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream ($42) combines hydrating and moisturizing ingredients, such as shea butter and hyaluronic acid, in an easy-to-use product. The cream also includes vitamin C and Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 for protective and brightening benefits. “Vitamin C delivers instant brightness and provides antioxidant benefits, while Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 helps to firm the eye area and reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles with long-term use,” Hewitt and Ireland explain. “We knew our community loved vitamin C and the benefits of the CC Me Serum ($66)—and with so many of our customers asking for a brightening under eye cream, we knew we wanted to add it into our Light Aura formula.”

According to a consumer study on the brand's sheer tinted eye cream, 97% of users said their skin looked smoother immediately after use. After four weeks of use, 97% of testers noted their eyes appeared well-rested and felt more moisturized. So, of course, we had to put it to the test.

My Review

Emerald Elitou

I've been a fan of the Summer Fridays brand since it first appeared on my Instagram feed two years ago. Let’s just say the products have become top tier in my beauty wardrobe. Some of my favorite products include the Summer Skin Lotion, Lip Butter Balm, and the Jet Lag Mask. Learning that the eye cream accompanied the mask, I had to give it a try.

Full disclosure before I get into the eye cream review: I haven't used the product for the entire four weeks, but after a few days of use, I am already fond of it. One of my many new year goals consisted of finding an eye cream to incorporate into my skincare routine. Luckily for me, Summer Fridays announced the launch of its new formula. While using the product, the sheer thought of having brighter under eyes was exciting.

I was impressed by how the inclusion of shea butter and vitamin C created a cloud-like formula that felt great on my skin. The sheer-tinted solution brought light to my sleepy under eyes and definitely helped give me that “woke” look. I’m talking under eye glow up!

