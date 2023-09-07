How to Dress for Fake Fall: 13 Summer-to-Autumn Transition Pieces

It’s that time of year again: Fall is upon us, but that doesn't mean we're quite ready to put on our sweaters and boots (and neither is the weather). While early fall mornings are crisp with the added bliss of our first pumpkin spice drinks of the season, many warmer days have us sweating by the afternoon. Especially thanks to climate change, it sometimes feels like the start of fall is fake—but that doesn't mean you can't adapt your wardrobe. If you—like us—are excited to get into fall fashion but need options that can carry you through the changing temps, the key is having some transitional pieces to tie together your outfit during a time when many of us are considering both shorts and sweaters. Ahead, see 13 pieces we love for transitioning your style from summer to fall, complete with options you can shop now.

Trench Coat

The trench coat is the perfect fall staple that you can reintroduce to your closet as soon as you encounter a crisp morning or rainy day. As a layering piece, it gives a summer slip dress extra shelf life and is also easy to remove when the weather gets a little too warm. Stick to a tried-and-true classic trench, or mix it up with a print or unique cut.

Suit Vest

Workwear and quiet luxury are taking over the trends this season, and we’re here for it. While it may be a little too hot to put on a full suit combination, you can easily play with key pieces. A suit vest can work either as a top on warmer days or layered with a T-shirt for a Y2K throwback.

Ballet Flats

When it’s too cold for sandals but too warm for boots, the ballet flat is a happy medium. Currently trending again, this footwear style can easily go with any outfit—from a knit dress or sweater to a pair of flare pants and a tank. Of course, they're also a handy option to keep in your bag in case you overestimated your ability to wear heels all day.

Knit Dress

An autumn classic, the knit dress is making a big splash this season, as everyone seems to crave knitwear. While it may be too soon for big, chunky sweaters, you can easily slip into a lightweight knit piece for a night out or a sweet work outfit. Wear a tank style for when it’s warmer, then layer it with a sweater as the temperatures drop.

Maxi Skirt

We can't talk about transitional pieces without mentioning the maxi skirt, as it's one of the key pieces of any in-between wardrobe. Long enough to keep you from freezing but loose enough to pair with anything, there are hundreds of different ways to wear a maxi skirt as you move through the seasons. Try a crop top and clogs on warmer days, then switch to a sweet cardigan worn as a top as the weather gets more crisp.

Cardigan

Cardigans are the quintessential fall fashion staple—it's time to take your favorite knit out of the drawer for its moment to shine. Cardigans are handier than sweaters when it comes to transitioning from summer to fall, as they're typically lightweight and easy to tie around your waist or shoulders when it gets too warm. Wear one as a top with your favorite trousers or slip skirt, or layer it over almost any outfit you can imagine.

Cargo Pants

Another Y2K favorite, cargo pants are perfect for when it’s too cold for shorts but you’re not ready to go back to jeans or leggings. Cargo pants are easy to pair with jackets, sneakers, tank tops, crop tops, and just about anything you want.

Blazer

When workday mornings start to get a bit chilly, throw on a blazer and you’re ready to go. Blazers are a great layering piece to pair with shorts, dresses, jeans, or trousers, and they'll give any outfit a structured look.

Silk Skirt

Silk skirt season is back, as we’re ready to pull out our favorite slip skirts to elevate just about any top. Whether you want to pair it with a matching sweater or a playful graphic crop top, a silk skirt can transform any look in any season.

Trousers

When you want something a little more elevated than shorts but it's still too hot for jeans, put on some trousers for a more tailored look that you can make playful with the right print or design. Stick to linen if you’re in a warmer area, and try a wide flared style if you want to lean into the trends.

Bodysuit

A handy piece in any closet, a good bodysuit works well in any season, especially during transitional periods when we want to layer pieces without adding too much bulk. A bodysuit can keep your layered outfit smooth without extra heat. Whether it’s strapless, t-shirt, or turtleneck, keep one (or a few) in your style rotation.

Mary Janes

A back-to-school classic, Mary Janes are always in style around this time of year, as they're both elevated and fit beautifully to this type of weather. Prep school vibes aren't your only option when it comes to Mary Janes, either—mix them up with an edgy look or make them age-appropriate with a slip skirt and sweater.

Slingbacks

When you can no longer wear your fancy sandals to work, it’s time to bring back the slingbacks, which make for the perfect transitional shoe as you wait for it to be cold enough for your heeled booties and mules. Add your pair of choice to your office look, or make it casual with a pair of jeans or a romper.