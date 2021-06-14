20 Dreamy Summer Dresses with Sleeves for Those Who Hate Spaghetti Straps

Keep cool and covered.

written by
Gina Marinelli
updated Jun 14, 2021
Summer Dresses with Sleeves Christy Dawn

@christydawn/Design by Cristina Cianci

Summer is unofficially the season of the dress. That’s not a dig at fall, winter, or spring, but rather a celebration of the ease and playfulness that comes with tossing on nothing more than your favorite lightweight frock as you head out on a steamy day. For this reason, we're happy to rotate through our collection of breezy, joyful numbers every day until fall arrives, but in addition to all the strappy (and sometimes strapless) options we often think of as defining the hottest season, it's essential to have a few summer dresses with sleeves on hand, too. 

Norte Liméns Dress
Norte Liméns Dress $275
The Line by K Scout Dress Faded Yellow
The Line by K Scout Dress Faded Yellow $139
Alex Mill Safari Dress with Sleeves
Alex Mill Safari Dress $178
Cider Check Pattern Backless Dress
Cider Check Pattern Backless Dress $36
Eloquii Mixed Dot Maxi Dress
Eloquii Mixed Dot Maxi Dress $140
Doreen Mashika Tamu Dress
Doreen Mashika Tamu Dress $200
Caes Shirred Lyocell and Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Dress
Caes Shirred Lyocell and Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Dress $371
Gimaguas Parati Dress
Gimaguas Parati Dress $150
Tove Anna Dress Yellow
Tove Anna Dress Yellow $900
Christy Dawn The Bianca Dress
Christy Dawn The Bianca Dress $218
& Other Stories Linen Wrap Mini Dress
& Other Stories Linen Wrap Mini Dress $99
Tanya Taylor Lily Dress
Tanya Taylor Lily Dress $395
Wray Alyssa Dress
Wray Alyssa Dress $264
Staud Topsail Dress
Staud Topsail Dress $295
BP. Polo Minidress
BP. Polo Minidress $35
Cos A-Line Shirt Dress
Cos A-Line Shirt Dress $115
Fe Noel Champagne One Sleeve Tie Dress
Fe Noel Champagne One Sleeve Tie Dress $758
Almost There Bianca Dress
Almost There Bianca Dress $188
Marcia Tchikiboum Dress
Marcia Tchikiboum Dress Floral White $424
Karen Millen Cotton Stripe Ditsy Balloon Sleeve Dress
Karen Millen Cotton Stripe Ditsy Balloon Sleeve Dress $167
