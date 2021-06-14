20 Dreamy Summer Dresses with Sleeves for Those Who Hate Spaghetti Straps

Summer is unofficially the season of the dress. That’s not a dig at fall, winter, or spring, but rather a celebration of the ease and playfulness that comes with tossing on nothing more than your favorite lightweight frock as you head out on a steamy day. For this reason, we're happy to rotate through our collection of breezy, joyful numbers every day until fall arrives, but in addition to all the strappy (and sometimes strapless) options we often think of as defining the hottest season, it's essential to have a few summer dresses with sleeves on hand, too.

Norte Liméns Dress $275 Shop

The Line by K Scout Dress Faded Yellow $139 Shop

Alex Mill Safari Dress $178 Shop

Cider Check Pattern Backless Dress $36 Shop

Eloquii Mixed Dot Maxi Dress $140 Shop

Doreen Mashika Tamu Dress $200 Shop

Caes Shirred Lyocell and Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Dress $371 Shop

Gimaguas Parati Dress $150 Shop

Tove Anna Dress Yellow $900 Shop

Christy Dawn The Bianca Dress $218 Shop

& Other Stories Linen Wrap Mini Dress $99 Shop

Tanya Taylor Lily Dress $395 Shop

Wray Alyssa Dress $264 Shop

Staud Topsail Dress $295 Shop

BP. Polo Minidress $35 Shop

Cos A-Line Shirt Dress $115 Shop

Fe Noel Champagne One Sleeve Tie Dress $758 Shop

Almost There Bianca Dress $188 Shop

Marcia Tchikiboum Dress Floral White $424 Shop

Karen Millen Cotton Stripe Ditsy Balloon Sleeve Dress $167 Shop

