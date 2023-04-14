15 Blue Nail Ideas That Will Transport You Somewhere Tropical

If one hue had to be named The Official Color of Summer, there'd be a compelling case for crowning blue the winner. It is, after all, the shade of oceans, pools, and clear skies. Sure, yellow and orange are hot—but blue is just so darn cool.

So, naturally, we had to round up 15 of the most beautiful summery blue manicures that evoke playing in the sand or exploring deep lagoons (even when going on an actual vacation isn't in your near future). Whether you like to keep it simple with a solid color or play it up with a design, these nail artists have you covered.